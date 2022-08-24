Study finds more children hospitalized for cannabis poisoning after food legalization

The average number of children hospitalized for unintentional cannabis poisoning has skyrocketed in some provinces after they legalized food supplies, according to a new study. posted on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The Ontario researchers also found that three such provinces — In Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, pediatric hospital admissions doubled compared to Quebec, which banned food during the study.

“Unlike adults, who in most cases get drunk, maybe a little sleepy, when young children swallow food, they can get very sick. We saw children with convulsions, children who stopped breathing,” said Dr. Yaron Finkelstein. senior author of the study and staff physician at SickKids Hospital in Toronto.

“Their symptoms, especially in young children, can be more severe and life-threatening.”

Federal law requires cannabis-infused food products, including gummies, chocolates, or baked goods, to be sold in plain packaging to discourage children and contain no more than 10 milligrams of the psychoactive compound THC.

But even these precautions are “not enough,” Finkelstein said. “These kids are still in danger.”

That’s why Finkelstein and other pediatricians say parents and caregivers should keep food away from children. Children have different effects on such products and can get very sick, pediatricians say. How much was eaten, the type of edible, the age and size of the child are all factors.

“They’re made to be delicious, and a young person might be tempted to try some of it, thinking it’s a delicious cookie, cake, gummies, or other edibles,” says Dr. Dina Kulik, a pediatrician in Toronto. . who did not participate in the study.

What the study shows

As part of the study, Finkelstein and colleagues wanted to find out how the introduction of more cannabis products to the market after legalization affected the number of children hospitalized with poisoning.

They compared data from provincial hospitals over three time periods:

Prior to the legalization of cannabis in Canada (January 2015 to September 2018).

After cannabis first became legal (October 2018 to December 2019).

After food legalization (from January 2020 to September 2021).

In the first period, they found that 581 children between the ages of one and nine were hospitalized with cannabis poisoning.

There were an average of two such hospitalizations per month in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, according to data provided by CBC News.

According to the data, that number rose to 5.2 on average per month after cannabis became legal.

After food was legalized in these provinces, it increased again to 14.9.

In Quebec, growth was less. Prior to legalization, this province averaged about 0.7 hospital visits per month due to cannabis poisoning. But after the legalization of foodstuffs, this figure tripled, to about 2.1.

The researchers did not specify whether the children died during the study period.

“It is worrying that legalization has resulted in more children having accidental ingestion and toxicity of marijuana products,” Kulick said, adding that she has seen an increase in cases in her practice.

Deborah Friedman, director of trauma at Montreal Children’s Hospital and McGill University Medical Center and assistant professor of pediatrics at McGill, said the study indicates what she and her colleagues are seeing in their emergency departments.

“Of course the cases we saw were the result of chewing gum, chocolate and biscuits, but of course they didn’t increase as they seem to have in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia,” she said, adding that legalization is still at an early stage and that more monitoring is needed. need a trend.

Finkelstein says some parents and caregivers are unaware that their child has ingested an edible, making diagnosis sometimes difficult. In other cases, parents choose not to tell the doctors about it.

“When this happens… we have an unconscious child whose cause is unknown, and we start doing a lot of investigation,” he said.

“Some of these kids go through much more painful tests … until we find the cause, especially if we’re not told about cannabis exposure.”

Friedman says caregivers should watch for common symptoms such as vomiting, drowsiness, heart palpitations, trouble breathing, restlessness and agitation. She says parents should take their children to the nearest hospital if cannabis poisoning is suspected.

Finkelstein says more needs to be done to keep children from eating edibles.

He, Kulik, and Friedman agree that if parents bring food into the home, it should be kept away from children.

“We really want to make sure that these products are very, very far away from prying eyes and prying hands, and locked away like other drugs,” Kulik said.