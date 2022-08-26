New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The President’s long-awaited announcement of massive student loan forgiveness is politics at its worst. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden heeded the demands of hardliners in his own party, and in doing so turned his back on the hard-working Americans he claims to champion.

Despite repeated warnings from economists and top advisers in his own party about the harms of this inflationary, mistargeted action, the president took at least $2,000 out of every hard-working taxpayer’s pocket to pay off debts that other people voluntarily took on. For every student borrower who receives loan forgiveness, there are dozens who have faithfully paid off their loans and millions of Americans who have never set foot on a college campus who are now forced to foot the bill for President Biden’s handpicked few.

The American people deserve better.

They deserve a government that will serve all of our citizens, who were not fortunate enough to be alive during a time of political convenience and carrying student loan debt. What about the millions of low-income students who take out loans right now for classes just starting? Where is the relief for students taking loans next semester or next year? It is as wrong to give them a gross apology as it is to those who came before them.

One-time student loans serve Jubilee politicians more than elected people, and those politicians should be held accountable.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi herself publicly ventured into this arena a few months ago when she said that collective student loan forgiveness could only be enacted by Congress. I applaud her willingness to look away from her political gimmicks and assure her that Republicans will strongly support congressional investigations into the limits of executive authority where hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars are at stake.

There is no such thing as forgiveness – just because Democrats don’t understand basic economics doesn’t reduce one’s obligation to repay one’s debt. Indeed, a report by a government watchdog found that the federal government miscalculated the cost of the debt program over the past two decades by $311 billion – largely due to generous forgiveness programs created by the president’s party. Actions by this administration would double that number, meaning taxpayers would suffer a loss of 50 cents on the dollar for every debt on the federal government’s books.

We should know how the President can propose sweeping student loan forgiveness yet simultaneously direct his Department of Education to pay $100 billion more to millions of borrowers. And if taxpayers are indeed funding a predatory loan program like indentured servitude, as Democrats have suggested, the president should be hard pressed to justify why he’s not using his supposed authority to stop federal student loans altogether.

The American people deserve an honest diagnosis of the problem and a real solution.

Ad hoc student loan forgiveness is not rational or responsible policy; It’s a transparent attempt to garner votes at a time when the president’s party is facing midterm elections. Any effort to solve the student loan crisis needs to focus not only on the challenges borrowers face today, but how to create a better system for them tomorrow. Simply put, the American people need Congress to do its job.

Instead of a reverse Robin Hood that puts the burden of our broken student loan system on the shoulders of taxpayers, Republicans offered President Biden a blueprint for how to reform the system itself. It is a measure that provides targeted relief to borrowers harmed by a poorly designed policy that protects future generations of future students. Furthermore, it opens up new opportunities for the middle class outside of the loan-to-degree model that the public now has the right to question.

But for Congress to do its job, the American people need a leader willing to take off the political gloves and do the same. While President Biden has decided to take a partisan path to appease a few, Republicans are committed to building a better financial aid system that benefits all Americans.

We must lower the cost of college for middle-class families, hold schools accountable for their students’ outcomes, and help protect the ability of every person, regardless of their economic circumstances, to have the opportunity to realize the American Dream.

The American public can no longer afford the status quo. And they deserve much better than what they got today.