Students and Schools Prepare for First In-Person Orientation After Events Stopped Due to COVID-19

As the countdown to the first day of school begins, Canada’s higher education institutions are gearing up to host their first fully personal orientation week for incoming students, a rite of passage that has been delayed by two years due to COVID-19. pandemic.

For Maddy Fiennes, a freshman at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario, this is a chance to start a new life.

“I’m really looking forward to just expanding and meeting new people,” she told CBC News.

This excitement is felt by everyone involved in orientation, from students to volunteers and staff. After two years of familiarity with Zoom and virtual tours, student life is finally ready to return to something more normal this fall.

Mahsa Eskandari, vice vice president of programming for the Students’ Union at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, told CBC News about the importance of the orientation week.

“Much of this culture surrounds [post-secondary], especially with the indicative week. I think for a lot of people this is one of the most exciting moments,” she said. “You come to campus and you feel the energy, you feel the space, the spirit that everyone has.”

Welcoming return in personal orientation

For those involved in campus life improvement, Introductory Week is the busiest time of the year, according to Andrew Bisno, Campus Life and Engagement Manager at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). Over the past four months, he has planned about 150 events.

“We do have about 11,000 students who are going to TMU,” he said. “I expect that we will have many students. [at orientation]pretty close to what it was in 2019.”

WATCH | University students talk about their mental health problems: University students talk about their mental health problems Live Students at McEwan University in Edmonton confided in front of the camera as they told their stories as part of a classroom project. They hope this will help other students know that they are not alone.

This year, the university in downtown Toronto added drag brunch and a body-positive fashion show. It also teaches incoming students organizational tools and time management skills, and hosts a health week.

Mental health is becoming increasingly important for college applicants like Fiennes from Dundas, Ontario. She said the number of wellness centers in Trent is “incredible” and will help her adjust to life away from home for the first time.

Maddy Fiennes, a first-year student at Trent University in Peterborough, Ontario, is looking forward to a fresh start in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Maddy Fiennes)

Eskandari said that at Wilfrid Laurier, the school’s orientation program has changed from a team competition format to a community format. This year’s focus is on building social connections and social belonging, she said, helping students reconnect after the challenges of the past two years.

During the past two years, when orientation weeks were held virtually due to the pandemic, attendance was low, making this a key year for schools.

“I don’t think I went to any events. I was probably on the first Zoom. [event] the first day and then stopped walking because it wasn’t as fun as I thought,” said Ana Duvniak, a third-year student at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

Eskandari said she understands why the students didn’t feel the need to communicate. “Besides, it’s probably not what they were hoping for when they thought about what their first year looks like.”

Even as the orientation became hybrid, Duvniak said, she still found that the predominantly virtual approach did not appeal to students. “On the first day we had a lot of children, and then everyone started to gradually decrease.”

Bisnaut of Toronto Metropolitan University said that virtual fatigue was the main reason the online orientation didn’t work, as organizers and students alike struggled to communicate.

“How do we find the tools that can bring students together so that we can continue to build this community, strengthen these friendships, so that we reduce the impact of the need to be online?” he said.

However, Eskandari has identified an unexpected pattern associated with virtual orientation.

“We saw a lot of students who may not have had a full face-to-face orientation week who tended to volunteer a lot. Because they not only helped freshmen in their transition to the university, but also gained experience. maybe some things they didn’t get to,” she said.

Toronto Metropolitan University students greet each other during orientation week in 2017. Andrew Bisnaut, manager of student life and campus engagement at the university, says virtual fatigue was the main reason online orientations didn’t work as both organizers and students struggled to communicate. . (Toronto Metropolitan University)

That was the case for Duvniak, who in 2021 was the leader of the orientation team in her sophomore year after an online orientation a year earlier.

“In the first year, I was frustrated that we didn’t have a proper orientation… I feel like a lot of people were hoping that we would not only take part in the orientation, which is great fun, but would kindly make up for our losses.”

Zach Groves is another student who has had a completely virtual orientation, so when he became orientation coordinator at the University of Toronto, he was on his guard.

“It’s very scary. That’s the first thought, I’d say, because when I think about orientation planning, I just think I’ve never seen it,” the third-year student told CBC News.

Lessons learned for the future

Julie Seeger, an architecture student and orientation coordinator at the University of Toronto, said the university is cutting the cost of orientation tickets to reach as many students as possible.

It also uses online resources and plans different activities for different comfort levels as some students do not feel ready to return to in-person activities.

“We’re also trying to include a lot of things that are on the inside, things that are on the outside, things that require more contact, rather than things that are more relaxed and distant,” Seeger said.

Julie Seager, student and orientation coordinator at the University of Toronto, says the university is cutting the cost of orientation tickets to reach as many students as possible. (Rena Seeger)

The University of Victoria will maintain the hybrid model with a virtual Q&A session, a campus tour and social programs, and an in-person orientation. There will also be a series of Zoom webinars, as well as speed-dating and quizzes.

Emily Hyun, manager of student life and engagement at the University of British Columbia, said COVID-19 has helped its programs become more inclusive for students who cannot be physically present due to health reasons, are uncomfortable being in a large group, or travel from another country.

“[We’re] being really aware and thinking about how we can make our programs more accessible and barrier-free,” she said.

International student Monisha Vinod from Bangalore, India is an example of this. Last year, she took an online orientation at the University of Alberta to prepare for her studies abroad.

Monisha Vinod is an international student from Bangalore, India, studying at the University of Alberta. Last year, she took part in the university’s online orientation to prepare her for studying abroad. (Monisha Vinod)

“It was like a course we had to take before coming to Edmonton and it was really well organized,” she said. The course helped her with any travel documents and work programs she might need, but also helped her get to know Canadian culture.

“Before coming here, I saved all the links where I could go hiking and such. Information about national parks was provided,” said Vinod, an MBA student. “Edmonton is a city of festivals and I’ve bookmarked and saved this for July and August this year, especially for food and music festivals.”

The orientation program also gave her information on where to get a reasonably priced winter jacket and how to budget during her stay in Edmonton.

Vinod compared the entries with other international students, and she said the online orientation was generally helpful, especially for those who arrived late due to visa issues and missed the welcome week.

“They have these resources and they can still be ready when they get here. So I think the university has figured it out and that’s why they have both options,” Vinod said, adding that she thinks the school should continue to offer online courses. orientation after pandemic-related restrictions are no longer needed.

“I think that’s actually one of the positive things that comes from programming this way during the pandemic is that we’re better equipped for it and we have some offers for students,” said Huynh from the University of Victoria. .