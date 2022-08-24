Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for most Americans and extend the pause on payments until January, three people familiar with the plan said.

Biden faced pressure from liberals From moderates and Republicans who question the fairness of any broad amnesty and offer broad relief to hard-hit borrowers. Delay in Biden’s decision It only raised expectations for what his own aides perceived as representing a politically no-win situation. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s intended announcement in advance.

The exact details of Biden’s plan, which would include an income cap that would limit the pardon to those making less than $125,000 a year, have been kept unusually tight-lipped by the Biden administration and had not yet been finalized at the time of the announcement.

Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the particular delay on student loans reflects the challenge he faces in fulfilling a key campaign promise.

The plan would completely eliminate student debt for millions of Americans and potentially wipe out at least half of it for millions more.

The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after years of ballooning. According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, with nearly a third owing less than $10,000 and more than half owing less than $20,000.

The continuation of the pandemic-era payment freeze comes just days before millions of Americans find out when their next student loan bills will be due. With the current pause set to end on August 31, the extension of the payment freeze is very close to coming to an end.

Wednesday’s announcement was set for the White House after Biden returned from vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The administration briefly considered higher education schools in the president’s home state, but scaled back their plans.

A more progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has proposed eliminating $50,000 or more during the 2020 primaries. And Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Biden was initially skeptical of student loan cancellation.

As he builds support among young voters and prepares for a general election battle against then-President Donald Trump, Biden unveiled his initial proposal for a $10,000 loan waiver for a borrower, without mentioning the income limit.

Biden has scaled back his campaign promise in recent months to embrace the income limit as rising inflation took a political toll and drew political attacks that the repeal would benefit those with higher take-home pay. But Democrats, from members of Congressional leadership to those facing tough re-election bids this November, have pushed the administration to go as far as possible on debt relief, an issue that in part has galvanized black and young voters this fall. .

Frantic last-minute lobbying continued Tuesday, even though Biden is on his summer vacation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY., one of the loudest advocates in recent years for student loan cancellation, spoke privately by phone with Biden, pleading with the president to forgive as much of the debt as the administration could, according to the Democrat. With knowledge of the call.

In his pitch, Schumer argued with Biden that it was the right thing to do both morally and financially, said the Democrat, who requested anonymity to describe the private conversation.

Inside the administration, officials have discussed at least since early summer about forgiving student loans of more than $10,000 for certain categories of borrowers, such as Pell Grant recipients, according to three people with knowledge of the negotiations. That was one of the last variables Biden considered in Wednesday’s announcement.

Democrats are betting that Biden, who has seen his public approval rating plummet over the past year, can help galvanize younger voters heading into November’s election with the ad.

While Biden’s plan is narrower than what was originally proposed in the campaign, “he gets a lot of credit for following through on what he committed to,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who worked with Biden during the 2020 election. .

She described student debt as a “gateway issue” for young voters, meaning it affects their views and decisions on housing affordability and career choices. A March survey of 18- to 29-year-olds by the Harvard Institute of Politics found that 59% favored some form of debt cancellation for all borrowers or those with the greatest need — even though student loans were not ranked. Most of the problems that worry people in that age group are high.

Some lawyers are already frustrated.

“If the rumors are true, we have a problem,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who has aggressively lobbied Biden to take bold action, said Tuesday. He asserts that black students face a higher initial burden than white students.

“President Biden’s decision on student debt will not become the latest example of a policy that has left black people — especially black women — behind,” he said. “This is not how you treat black voters who voted in record numbers and gave 90% of the vote to save democracy once again in 2020.”

John Della Volpe, who served as a consultant to the Biden campaign and director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, said the details of Biden’s announcement were less important than the decision.

“It’s about trust in politics, in government, in our system. It’s also about trust in the person, in this case President Biden.

Combined with fears about expanding abortion restrictions and Trump’s re-emergence on the political scene, Della Volpe said student loan forgiveness “will add an additional tailwind to an already improving position with youth.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are anticipating a backlash from Democrats and will only see a political upside if Biden does large student loan cancellations before the November midterms — especially in states with large numbers of working-class voters without college degrees. Critics of broad student loan forgiveness also believe it opens the White House to lawsuits, given that Congress has never given the president clear authority to cancel his own debt.

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday blasted Biden’s anticipated announcement as a “handout to the rich,” saying it would unfairly burden low-income taxpayers and the wealthy who have already paid off their student loans with the costs of higher education.

“My neighbor, a detective, worked 3 jobs (including selling carpets) & his wife got their daughter a quality college degree/made sure she was student loan free,” Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the top Republican in the House Ways and Means Committee, tweeted Tuesday. “A big sacrifice. Now their taxes have to pay off someone else’s student loan?

Biden’s protracted negotiations sent federal loan servicers grumbling and instructed to hold off on billing statements while they weigh the decision.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, said industry groups complained that the delayed decision left them with just days to notify borrowers, retrain customer service workers and update websites and digital payment systems.

This increases the risk that some borrowers will be forced to make unexpected payments, he said.

“I think we’re running a risk at this late stage,” he said. “You can’t turn a dime with 35 million borrowers, all of whom have different loan types and statuses.”

Associated Press writer Colleen Binkley contributed from Washington.