President Biden announced Wednesday, August 24, that he is canceling the $10,000 federal student loan for some borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — while also extending a pause on federal student loan payments by the rest. This year.

But some Americans who have already paid their dues aren’t too keen on the idea.

New Jersey native Pathik Ojha graduated from Rutgers University in 2018, paying off $70,000 in student loans after starting his own book business.

Oja responded to the news in an email exchange with Fox News Digital, explaining that if someone “can really benefit” from having their loans forgiven, that’s fine with him.

But he suggests that expecting borrowed money to be repaid is risky.

“Whenever you borrow money, you have to have the mindset that you have to pay it back,” he said.

“And don’t expect anyone to help you.”

“However, if parents or other family members are willing to help you, that’s fine,” he also said.

Ojha’s small business venture, born out of his love of repurposing discarded books, started during the coronavirus pandemic.

The business owner soon realized that he could turn his passion into a profitable resale business called O3 Books.

Now, O3 Books has begun selling decor books, as well as original, re-designed dust jackets.

“My aim is to get a warehouse in the coming year,” he said. “Let’s see how it goes.”

Oja says he “learned a lot about finance” by paying off his debts and fueling his own business at the same time.

In addition to developing the O3 books, Oja pursued a new degree in computer science. He will complete his studies in December.

He said that he did not take student loans. Instead, he’s paying for this new degree as he goes.

