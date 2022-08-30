New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In response to the Biden administration’s student loan handout plan announced last week, one person told Fox News Digital, “It’s a no-win situation for our parents.”

The president last week unveiled a student loan handout plan that would essentially use taxpayer money to pay up to $10,000. A student loan for every borrower For those earning less than $125,000 a year.

The plan would waive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients — extending the pause on federal student loan payments until the end of the year.

Dave Ramsey reacts to Biden’s student loan pamphlet: ‘obvious political ploy’

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the total cost of debt handouts could reach $500 billion.

The nation’s federal student debt now tops $1.6 trillion after ballooning over the years — a national debt that, according to the Treasury Department, is It currently stands at $30.7 trillion .

Here are more comments in response to the recently announced plan.

‘Parents are upset’

“My wife and I paid off our son’s $160,000 in student loans because of high interest rates — and we didn’t want him to suffer from loan debt,” Scott Feldman of Clay, NY, told Fox News Digital.

“He’s in medical school now, with about $250,000 in loans to pay off,” Feldman said of his son. “This Biden college ‘payback’ is not fair to parents who have already paid off their children’s loans.”

Feldman added, “Either way, parents are screwed. If we don’t pay them, we pay them higher interest. If we pay them, we don’t get free Biden money — so it’s a no-win situation for our parents.”

‘just wrong’

Judge Phil Guinn of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, NC, said, “President Biden’s plan to forgive student loans is wrong on so many levels.”

“First, it is wrong because the methodology used to facilitate the process is illegal and constitutes an unethical abuse of his executive power.”

“It does nothing to solve the problem of the runaway cost of education.”

He also told Fox News Digital, “It’s wrong because it does nothing to address the problem of the runaway cost of education or the abuse of power at the university and administration.”

“Finally, it is wrong to make even the poorest among us pay too much for the few, even if it is advertised under the banner of ‘education’.”

Student loan handout reaction: People ‘getting rewarded for doing less’

It’s part of the Southern Evangelical Seminary’s “holistic biblical worldview,” he added, to “provide top-quality education at a cost that doesn’t require the accumulation of heavy debt.”

‘My Debt, My Problem’

“Paid off my loans in June,” wrote one commenter on Fox News’ digital site. “It’s all me — I got 18 years of on-time payments in one lump sum at the end.”

This person added, “I am happy to pay off the loan and understand the terms and conditions.”

The man also wrote “My debt, my problem” – tucking in “Anger is an understatement”.

‘An attempt to buy votes’

Another commenter wrote in response to an earlier Fox News Digital story, “No doubt Joe Biden is trying to buy votes.”

The author added, “His ‘loan forgiveness’ will do nothing to address the cost of higher education. Future generations will face the same situation.”

William Bennett on Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Horrible, idiotic idea’

“This plan actually says, ‘Vote for me and you don’t have to be a responsible adult.'”

Way to care for debt-ridden neighbors – but ‘time to hold higher education accountable’

“While I believe the recent debt relief program is a way to take care of our neighbors who are burdened with higher education debt, debt relief does not address broader issues. [of] Higher education is an industry,” Dr. James Spencer, president of the DL Moody Center in Northfield, Mass., told Fox News Digital via email.

“If we really care about students, we will take a serious look at why higher education costs continue to rise and find ways to reduce institutional dependence on federal and state aid programs,” he said.

“Strong, coordinated reforms in higher education, along with the development of viable, accredited educational opportunities outside of higher education, are important components of preventing [the] The potential for a vicious cycle of accumulated student loan debt…”

“It’s time for higher education to be accountable for the government funding it gives them,” he said.

‘Young people should not take on more debt than they can afford’

This commenter wrote in response to a Fox News Digital article, “I left college in 1974 with a huge debt. It took me 15 years to pay it off.”

He said, “The government was generous in giving me installments when I needed them, which happened three times when I was out of work. But the payments continued until the end – and while it was hanging over my head, so was I. I’m proud to have paid off my debts.”

He added, “I don’t think young people should take on more debt than they can afford. I didn’t look for colleges that I knew I couldn’t afford without bankrupting myself.”

‘Irate’ is an understatement

Another commenter said, “‘Irate’ is an understatement. I paid off my loan after engineering graduation, and then my wife and I did without and took out a second mortgage to pay off our son’s loan for his STEM degree.”

Americans are already reacting to Biden’s student loan handout plan: ‘Extremely suspicious’

The father said, “I’m retired now and he has a successful business that he built himself up through hard work – not expecting others to bail us out for bad choices and laziness or reward us for our success.”

“Today’s borrowers must do the same. America has become a nation of freeloading someone else’s money, and now our own government needs to stop helping and supporting it.”

‘Join the Army’

“If kids want free college, join the military,” said one person who shared the comment with Fox News Digital.

This person also wrote, “If the government wants to do something about college debt, lower interest rates on student loans and lower education costs.”

‘I want my mortgage forgiven’

One man took to social media to express his thoughts with a simple statement: “I want my mortgage forgiven.”

‘Everybody Loves Santa Claus’

“Everyone loves Santa Claus,” said another person on social media.

Along with that written comment, the person added an emoji of Santa.

Fox News Digital’s Angelica Stabile contributed reporting to this story.