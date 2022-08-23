New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News’ Dana Perino told “The Five” Tuesday that student loan debt cancellation will only hurt middle-class Americans more because the burden shifts to taxpayers.

Dana Perino: We knew this was coming because the president was kicking the can down the road. He also said It is only for politics, last January. Everyone’s saying it’s a bad idea, except for the people who are saying, no, really, come with us and come forward to the left, and we’ll make a big deal out of it. They basically are Writing from the middle class and blue collar workers. Writing them completely. 47% of Americans have a four-year degree. Only 13% have bachelor’s degrees, but 50% of student loan debt is held by people with bachelor’s degrees.

So what happens to the guy who took out a loan to buy an F-150 so he could carry his tools around? It will never be cancelled. And it does not cancel, it transfers to another. They are transferring loans To the guy with the F-150. That too of inflation. Why are we growing – why are we making inflationary moves at this time? Why does this make sense? Congress should do it too. It’s an illegal move, it’s unethical, it’s unethical and they won’t get it Political compensation For those looking for it, they won’t get the PR spin. They’re just going through all the policy pains, and they’re not going to satisfy the left, and they’re not going to satisfy anybody on the right.

Watch the full discussion here: