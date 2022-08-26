Student loan forgiveness is politically popular. But not all Democrats are on board

Toggle caption Ivan Vucci/AP

Progressive Democrat lawmakers have been buoyed by President Biden’s announcement to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. But the plan’s high cost has troubled some moderate Democratic candidates.

Wednesday’s announcement builds on the momentum of Biden’s summer successes in passing major legislation on climate, health care and veterans’ benefits. And it comes just months before the midterm elections — at a time when Biden’s Approval rating hovering around 38%, though according to a Gallup poll in the days before the announcement, he’s enjoying An increase of 44%, its highest in a year.

The decision affects 43 million borrowers and specifically targets black borrowers, who, on average, have to borrow more to pay for higher education and take longer to repay it than their white counterparts. Overall, it is a Politically popular decision.

“Democrats needed this,” Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told NPR. “I believe people who deliver policy will win the day. … We’re a few months away and Biden is picking up momentum at the right time.”

After Biden’s announcement, Republicans immediately spoke out against student loan forgiveness.

“President Biden’s student loan socialism is a slap in the face to every family who sacrificed to save for college, every graduate who paid off their loans, and every American who chose a particular career path or volunteered to serve in our armed forces to avoid debt,” the Senate Minority Leader said. Mitch McConnell said. “This policy is incredibly unfair.”

Biden has told Republicans he won’t apologize for taking steps to help middle- and low-income Americans. And the White House pushed their stance by going viral Tweet thread Posted Thursday night, targeting Republican lawmakers who took out Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans before the pandemic. That loan, however, was not designed to be repaid.

But the skepticism isn’t just coming from the GOP. Moderate Democrats, especially those in tight Senate races this year, have also expressed concern.

Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat, said Wednesday that the plan “wrong message” Those who do not have a college degree. Ryan is up against Trump-backed Republican JD Vance in one of the nation’s toughest Senate races.

There is also concern about the cost of the scheme

Another concern is the net cost of paying off student loans. Estimates from the University of Pennsylvania Show that the plan could cost around $1 trillion.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, who is running for re-election, said Wednesday The White House should have come up with a more targeted plan and a way to pay for it.

“While immediate relief to families is important, one-time loan cancellations do not solve the underlying problem,” Bennett said. “Going forward, we need to reform the system that got us there in the first place with measures to reduce the exorbitant cost of college. … And we need to continue our work to create career paths to financial security for every American, including those not pursuing a two- or four-year degree.” .”

Bennett’s opponent, Joe O’Dea, wrote in an email to supporters: “Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan doesn’t erase debt. It puts $300 billion in new debt on the backs of working Americans. Debt is a national crisis. This compounds it.”

Some experts say this is a political victory for Biden

Despite pushback from Republicans and some Democrats, Perry says the amnesty will make a significant difference in the election of younger voters. And he adds that the argument that student loan debt forgiveness is “unfair,” makes voters less likely to jump on a candidate.

“It certainly energizes young people and people with student loan debt, including many Republicans. I think that will have more of a unifying effect than any of the negative political effects he might face,” Perry said.

“Overall, it’s a political victory for Biden because he’s making good on his promises, he has a chance to elect some moderate Republicans who are in debt. … This is a universal problem.”

Perry also says that groups and lawmakers who are calling for more debt cancellation also need to applaud Biden’s announcement and stay connected to the president, which he says is a “sly” move by the president.

Dominique Baker, a professor at Southern Methodist University and an expert in education policy, While there isn’t enough research to predict how this loan cancellation policy will play out politically, previous research has shown that student loan forgiveness makes “material improvements” to people’s lives.

“We see that people are able to move around the country more easily, they’re making more money, they’re able to reduce their share of defaults on things like credit cards and other types of debt,” Baker said. “I think the best way to govern is to try to do things to improve people’s lives and then make sure you do things to improve people’s lives.”

Baker added that since Biden included more loan forgiveness specifically for Pell Grant recipients, the benefits would extend even further to Black and Latinx borrowers.

And among some borrowers, that’s providing some hope — and possibly motivation to get to the polls.

“It’s like a ray of hope in an area of ​​despair when everything else is going wrong,” Sean Wiggs, a junior at UNC Charlotte and digital strategist for Gen-Z for Change, told NPR.

With Biden’s announcement, some of the Whigs’ debt will be forgiven, and he says it’s a good first step — and one he hopes will motivate his peers to vote.

“A lot of people who are apathetic about voting say, oh, if the government is really working for me, why wouldn’t I go and vote?” he said