Student borrowers await Biden’s plan on debt relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans are waiting to learn the fate of their federal student loans Wednesday as President Joe Biden prepares to deliver on his campaign promise to offer up to $10,000 in loan cancellation.

Details of the plan are being kept under wraps, but borrowers making less than $125,000 a year would be eligible for loan forgiveness, three people familiar with the decision said. Biden is also open to extending the pause on federal student loan payments through January.

If it survives the legal challenges that are likely to come, Biden’s plan could expand across the country before this fall’s midterm elections. More than 43 million owe a combined $1.6 trillion in federal student debt, nearly a third owe less than $10,000, according to federal data.

Still, the move is unlikely to thrill any factions jostling for influence as Biden weighs how much to repeal and for whom.

Advertisement

Biden faced pressure from liberals From moderates and Republicans who question the fairness of any broad amnesty and offer broad relief to hard-hit borrowers. Delay in Biden’s decision It only raised expectations for what his own aides perceived as representing a politically no-win situation. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s intended announcement in advance.

Joe Biden US airstrikes target militia-held areas in eastern Syria Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay IRS opens security investigation after threats to workers A Florida man has been convicted of an attack on the US Capitol during the riots

The continuation of the pandemic-era payment freeze comes just days before millions of Americans find out when their next student loan bills will be due. With the current pause set to end on August 31, the extension of the payment freeze is very close to coming to an end.

Wednesday’s announcement is set for the White House after Biden returns from vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The administration briefly considered higher education schools in the president’s home state, but scaled back their plans.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden was initially skeptical of student loan cancellation as he faced more progressive candidates for the Democratic nomination. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. And Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., proposed repealing $50,000 or more.

Advertisement

As he builds support among young voters and prepares for a general election battle against President Donald Trump, Biden unveiled his initial proposal for $10,000 debt cancellation for borrowers, without mentioning the income limit.

Biden has scaled back his campaign promise in recent months to embrace the income limit as rising inflation took a political toll, and political attacks that the repeal would benefit those with higher take-home pay. But Democrats, from members of Congressional leadership to those facing tough reelection bids this November, have pushed the administration to go as far as possible on debt relief, which in part has become an exciting issue for black and young voters this fall.

Advertisement

Frantic last-minute lobbying continued Tuesday, even though Biden is on his summer vacation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY., one of the loudest advocates in recent years for student loan cancellation, spoke privately by phone with Biden, pleading with the president to forgive as much of the debt as the administration could, according to the Democrat. With knowledge of the call.

In his pitch, Schumer argued with Biden that doing so was morally and economically the right thing to do, said the Democrat, who requested anonymity to describe a private conversation.

Inside the administration, officials have discussed at least since early summer about forgiving student loans of more than $10,000 for certain categories of borrowers, such as Pell Grant recipients, according to three people with knowledge of the negotiations. That was one of the last variables Biden considered in Wednesday’s announcement.

Democrats are betting that Biden, who has seen his public approval rating plummet over the past year, can help galvanize younger voters heading into November’s election with the ad.

Advertisement

While Biden’s plan is narrower than what was originally proposed in the campaign, “he gets a lot of credit for following through on what he committed to,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who worked with Biden during the 2020 election. .

She described student debt as a “gateway issue” for young voters, meaning it affects their views and decisions on housing affordability and career choices. A March survey of 18- to 29-year-olds by the Harvard Institute of Politics found that 59% favored some form of debt cancellation for all borrowers or those with the greatest need — even though student loans were not ranked. Most of the problems that worry people in that age group are high.

Some lawyers are already frustrated.

“If the rumors are true, we have a problem,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who has aggressively lobbied Biden to take bold action, said Tuesday. He asserts that black students face a higher initial burden than white students.

Advertisement

“President Biden’s decision on student debt will not become the latest example of a policy that has left black people — especially black women — behind,” he said. “This is not how you treat black voters who voted in record numbers and gave 90% of the vote to save democracy once again in 2020.”

John Della Volpe, who served as a consultant to the Biden campaign and director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics, said the details of Biden’s announcement were less important than the decision.

“It’s about trust in politics, in government, in our system. It’s about trust in the person, in this case President Biden,” Della Volpe said.

Combined with fears about expanding abortion restrictions and Trump’s re-emergence on the political scene, Della Volpe said student loan forgiveness “will add an additional tailwind to an already improving position with youth.”

Republicans, meanwhile, are anticipating a backlash from Democrats and will only see a political upside if Biden does large student loan cancellations before the November midterms — especially in states with large numbers of working-class voters without college degrees. Critics of broad student loan forgiveness also believe it opens the White House to lawsuits, given that Congress has never given the president clear authority to cancel his own debt.

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday blasted Biden’s anticipated announcement as a “handout to the rich,” saying it would unfairly burden low-income taxpayers and the wealthy who have already paid off their student loans with the costs of higher education.

“My neighbor, a detective, worked 3 jobs (including selling carpet) & his wife got their daughter a quality college degree/made sure she was student loan free,” Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the top Republican in the House Ways and Means Committee, tweeted Tuesday. “A big sacrifice. Now their taxes have to pay off someone else’s student loan?

Biden’s protracted negotiations sent federal loan servicers instructing them to withhold billing statements while Biden weighed a decision.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, said industry groups complained that the delayed decision left them with just days to notify borrowers, retrain customer service workers and update websites and digital payment systems.

This increases the risk that some borrowers will be forced to make unexpected payments, he said.

“I think we’re running a risk at this late stage,” he said. “You can’t turn a dime with 35 million borrowers, all of whom have different loan types and statuses.”

___

AP education writer Colin Binkley in Washington contributed to this report.