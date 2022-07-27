type here...
Strong earthquake hits northern Philippines
Strong earthquake hits northern Philippines

By printveela editor

MANILA — A massive earthquake hit the northern Philippines Wednesday morning, a government institute said.

The 7.3 magnitude quake hit at 8:43 am at a depth of 10 kilometers or six miles, said Renato W. Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It was felt with “relatively moderate intensity” hundreds of miles away in the capital, Manila, he said.

This is reported by the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit the northwestern part of Luzon, the country’s most populous island. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1.

“This is a major earthquake,” Mr. Solidam said in an interview with a local radio station. “It is possible that we will have damage to houses and buildings. It could also lead to the collapse of structures if they were built incorrectly.”

Mr. Solidum said he expects aftershocks in Abra province, where the quake hit, and in nearby areas.

There were no immediate official reports of damage.

This is an evolving story.

Jason Gutierrez reported from Manila, and Mike Ives from Seoul.

