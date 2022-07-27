Strong earthquake hits northern Philippines

MANILA — A massive earthquake hit the northern Philippines Wednesday morning, a government institute said.

The 7.3 magnitude quake hit at 8:43 am at a depth of 10 kilometers or six miles, said Renato W. Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. It was felt with “relatively moderate intensity” hundreds of miles away in the capital, Manila, he said.

This is reported by the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit the northwestern part of Luzon, the country’s most populous island. The magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1.