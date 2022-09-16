Strippers in the US want better working conditions. Some try to unite

Enlarge this image toggle signature Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

For the past six months, dancers at Star Garden, a topless dive bar in Los Angeles, have been on strike almost every weekend.

This is because the strippers say they have faced unsafe working conditions, including attacks and harassment from clients.

After the dancers said they were unable to meet with the club’s managers to discuss their demands and were not allowed to work, they made an attempt to form a union.

NPR’s Juana Summers talks to Siobhan Brooks, a former dancer turned UC Fullerton professor who worked at the first successfully unionized strip club in the US.

