Strippers in the US want better working conditions. Some try to unite

By printveela editor

Enlarge this image

Stripper Velvita addresses a crowd attending a rally in support of strippers from topless dive bar Star Garden on August 19, 2022 in North Hollywood.

Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images


Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Stripper Velvita addresses a crowd attending a rally in support of strippers from topless dive bar Star Garden on August 19, 2022 in North Hollywood.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

For the past six months, dancers at Star Garden, a topless dive bar in Los Angeles, have been on strike almost every weekend.

This is because the strippers say they have faced unsafe working conditions, including attacks and harassment from clients.

After the dancers said they were unable to meet with the club’s managers to discuss their demands and were not allowed to work, they made an attempt to form a union.

NPR’s Juana Summers talks to Siobhan Brooks, a former dancer turned UC Fullerton professor who worked at the first successfully unionized strip club in the US.

This edition also features reporting by Brianna Scott of NPR and KCRW. Robin Estrin.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at thinkthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brianna Scott. It was edited by Bridget Kelly. Additional report from Robin Estrin of KCRW. Our Executive Producer is Sami Yenigun.

