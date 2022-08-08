Strip searches of children by London police cause ‘deep concern’

A strip search of Child Kew by female police officers began when teachers said they smelled cannabis on her, but the officers did not report the discovery of cannabis or any other illegal substance. However, the experience was so distressing for Child Q, who was menstruating at the time, that she was referred for psychological support.

BUT consideration of a case published in March by the local child protection commissioner found that the decision to strip the girl was “not adequately in line with her interests or right to privacy” and concluded that the decision was influenced by racism. The effects on Child Q’s emotional health, he said, were profound and lasting.

Local officials then called the conclusions horriblesaid they were committed to working on policies to combat racism and called on police authorities to improve guidance on proper ways to search children.

Since then, police officers in the east London area where child K was searched have been trained to combat racial prejudice so that they do not treat black children as adults.

Given that London police conduct a total of about 200,000 “stop-and-searches” a year, the 650 children subjected to strip searches in those three years were comparatively small, said Matt Ashby, a professor of criminology at University College London.

However, given the traumatic nature of such searches for children, even if they are carried out according to protocol, it is essential that they be carried out by the police. only when necessary, Mr. Ashby said.