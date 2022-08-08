Strip searches of children by London police cause ‘deep concern’

LONDON. London police have carried out strip searches of hundreds of children over the course of three years, according to a report released on Monday by a senior British children’s official. invasive practices in light of potential harm.
Reportwhich found that about 650 children were strip searched between 2018 and 2020, was commissioned by Rachel de Souza, the British Children’s Commissioner, in honor of a young black schoolgirl identified in the report as In 2020, “Baby Kew” was searched by police officers on the school grounds without her mother’s knowledge and without the presence of another adult.
Ms de Souza suggested that what happened to Child Q was not a one-off episode, after the report warned that child protection protocols were not always followed, including ensuring that a parent, guardian, social worker or guardian was present during such searches.
“Police force, as intrusive and traumatic for children as a strip search, should be treated with the utmost care and responsibility,” she said, calling the report’s findings “deeply disturbing.”
According to the report, the requirement for an adult to be present during strip searches of minors was not met in 23 percent of 650 cases. It also found that the police found nothing to indicate a need for further action in just over half of the total number of strip searches.
According to the report, 95 per cent of those subjected to strip searches were boys, almost 60 per cent of whom were black, raising concerns about racial profiling in the stop and frisk approach used by London police.
When protests against the police killing of George Floyd in the United States swept Britain in 2020, critics pointed to data that showed blacks were four times more likely than whites to be stopped and frisked, and the mayor of London promised the city would hire more recruits from among minorities.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that it is working to balance the need for police to conduct strip searches and the “significant impact they can have on young people.” The statement said the force has already made changes, including increased oversight of permitting such searches, and revised its policy on searches of people under 18.
The disproportionate number of black boys being searched is worrying, Ms de Souza said, adding that British police are investigating several other strip searches of children.
A strip search of Child Kew by female police officers began when teachers said they smelled cannabis on her, but the officers did not report the discovery of cannabis or any other illegal substance. However, the experience was so distressing for Child Q, who was menstruating at the time, that she was referred for psychological support.
BUT consideration of a case published in March by the local child protection commissioner found that the decision to strip the girl was “not adequately in line with her interests or right to privacy” and concluded that the decision was influenced by racism. The effects on Child Q’s emotional health, he said, were profound and lasting.
Local officials then called the conclusions horriblesaid they were committed to working on policies to combat racism and called on police authorities to improve guidance on proper ways to search children.
Since then, police officers in the east London area where child K was searched have been trained to combat racial prejudice so that they do not treat black children as adults.
Given that London police conduct a total of about 200,000 “stop-and-searches” a year, the 650 children subjected to strip searches in those three years were comparatively small, said Matt Ashby, a professor of criminology at University College London.
However, given the traumatic nature of such searches for children, even if they are carried out according to protocol, it is essential that they be carried out by the police. only when necessary, Mr. Ashby said.
“If they stop and search people for guns,” he said, “it’s quite different to stop and search people for cannabis.”
This question exacerbates the distrust of many young people, especially people of color, refer to people in positions of power, said Kevin Blow, campaign coordinator for Netpol, an organization that monitors for signs that policing is excessive, discriminatory or threatening civil rights.
“The appalling use of strip searches of children reflects a much deeper problem with the perception of young people on the streets of London by the Metropolitan Police as an inherent threat,” he said.
Young people from the most diverse, poorest or working-class communities in London “probably said that the police simply couldn’t — will not — protect them,” he said.
More data on the number of children subjected to strip searches in the UK will be released later this year, Ms de Souza said, calling for nationwide oversight, although she did not give details.
While the police are committed to learning from the Child Q case, the lesson means it cannot be repeated, she said. “That’s what it means to apologize,” she added. This means it won’t happen again.