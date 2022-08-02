Street cat: regional talisman or threat?

Zeke, a white and gray shorthair cat with a penchant for hunting rats, is known in his Boston area as a fearless vagrant.
One day, a neighbor called his owner, Trisha Brennan, in a mild panic.
“Zeke sits in the back and seems to be hostile to the raccoon,” said a neighbor, according to Ms. Brennan, a Unitarian Universalist minister.
“‘What am I doing?'”
The showdown ended when a neighbor scared both creatures away with a broom, but history only cemented the Zeke legend. It was also a reminder that the cats are descendants of the Middle Eastern wildcat, a ferocious solitary hunter.
You’ve seen them there – well-fed cats, sometimes collared, roaming the streets as if they belonged, or fainting on the warm pavement to wallow in the sun.
Cat lovers find them adorable. Wildlife advocates and bird lovers see the furry killers and blame them for declining bird populations and killing countless voles, chipmunks and other small animals.
How you feel about street cats can also depend on where in the world you are. In the United States, about 81 percent of domestic cats are kept at home. according to the 2021 Domestic Cat Demographic Survey. But in other places it is much more common to let them roam. According to the same study, only 17 percent of cats in Denmark live strictly at home. In Turkey, wild cats enter and exit cafes, restaurants and markets so often that a documentary film was made about the phenomenon. In Poland they were recently called “invasive alien species“.
And in the UK, where a 2021 study found that 74 percent of cat owners let their cats roam outside, many cat charities are advising pet owners on how best to keep cats safe outdoors. The idea may come as a shock to their American counterparts, who often refuse to get cats for people who want to keep their pets outside.
“We’ve always done this,” says Nicky Trevorrow, a cat behaviorist with Cats Protection in the UK. encourages owners to bring cats at night and feed them high quality diets to keep predatory behavior at bay.
The fascinating world of birds
“As a behaviorist,” said Ms. Trevorrow, “I have to say that I am a supporter of letting cats breathe and being outside.”
But should cats have that much freedom?
“We can only take a certain number of animals from them.”
According to David Grimm, for most of the 20th century, most cats stayed outside. author of Citizen Canine: Our Evolving Relationship with Cats and Dogs. and associate news editor at Science.
Invention of the cat litter in 1947. made domestic cats more acceptable.
“But even then, people considered cats to be less domesticated animals,” Grimm said. “And no one wants to clean the tray.”
In 1949, the Illinois General Assembly passed the “Cat Bill,” a bird protection measure that would fine people who leave their cats outside. Governor Adlai Stevenson vetoed the bill.
“In the nature of cats there is a certain amount of unaccompanied vagrants”, he said in a letter to deputies.. “In my opinion, the state of Illinois and its local governments already have enough cases without trying to control feline delinquency.”
It wasn’t until around the 1980s and early 90s that more Americans began to keep their cats indoors, as conservationists warned of declining bird populations and veterinarians warned that the outdoor cat was more prone to disease, parasites, and infections and could be vulnerable to attacks. from larger predators such as coyotes and hawks, or from speeding cars.
But many owners are also conflicted about keeping the curious, restless creature inside, said Mr. Grimm, who has trained his cats to walk on a leash when they are outside.
Keeping them inside “was wrong,” he said. “Just like I wouldn’t keep my kids at home all day. We can only take a certain number of animals from them.”
Miss Brennan, Zeke’s owner, initially tried to keep him at home. But he bit his heels, pulled Miss Brennan’s hair, and lashed out so hard that her teenage daughter locked herself in her room.
“It’s not an easy world you make,” said Ms. Brennan, 65, “to have a street cat.”
An assassin named Tibbles?
Wildlife experts often tell the story of Tibbles, a cat who traveled with her owner to New Zealand in 1894.
The couple settled on Stevens Island, which was home to many small flightless birds.
But when Tibbles arrived, she was alone hunted birds until extinctionsay conservationists.
Where cats were introduced, they destroyed local creatures, according to a 2011 study by biologists.
“I’m a firm believer that this is a pretty devastating invasive species,” said Jason Lucier, assistant professor of biology at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York. He helped develop an app called “Cat Tracker” to get more accurate data on the number of street cats around the world.
Professor Lussier, who emphasized that he loves cats (“they are very cozy”), said that feral cat colonies, which breed easily and can overwhelm the ecosystem, are a greater threat to birds and other wildlife than outdoor pets. who come at night and feed regularly.
Can cats roam the street “without slaughter”?
Ms Trevorrow, a behavioral scientist from the UK, says people are often oblivious to the bigger threats birds face, such as habitat loss and the commercial use of insect-killing pesticides, the birds’ natural prey.
“It just seems to me that cats are being used as scapegoats,” Ms Trevorrow said.
Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in the UK said that the decline in bird populations was caused primarily by human-made problems such as climate change, pollution and agricultural management.
While there is evidence that cats can kill up to 27 million birds a year in Britain, “there is also evidence that cats tend to eat weak or sick garden birds,” said spokesperson Anna Feeney.
“Cats are unlikely to have a major impact on the population,” she said in an email.
Ms. Trevorrow has written guides for cat owners who want to keep their pets outside and maintain a garden that attracts birds and other pollinators.
“There is a way to get both without carnage,” said Miss Trevorrow.
However, the best way to keep your cat and wildlife safe is to put her on a leash, keep her in a fenced area, or build a “cat” that allows her to play outside without being exposed to the elements. , said Dr. José Arce, veterinarian and president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Not all cats love outdoor activities.
Kelly Gaucher said that two of her family’s three cats, Catson and Puff, are determined vagrants. They roam their porch and backyard in suburban Cleveland, supervised by her children, 9-year-old Sylvia; Corinna, 7; and Wesley, 4.
According to her, the cats left them no choice. Catson “will do anything to get out,” Sylvia said.
According to her, Puff figured out how to open the sliding door with her paws.
But Luna, Puff’s sister, is afraid to go out.
“We let her stand by the screen door,” Mrs Gaucher said. She will just look at it and run away.
Susan S. Beachy contributed to research.