Street cat: regional talisman or threat?

Zeke, a white and gray shorthair cat with a penchant for hunting rats, is known in his Boston area as a fearless vagrant.

One day, a neighbor called his owner, Trisha Brennan, in a mild panic.

“Zeke sits in the back and seems to be hostile to the raccoon,” said a neighbor, according to Ms. Brennan, a Unitarian Universalist minister.

“‘What am I doing?'”

The showdown ended when a neighbor scared both creatures away with a broom, but history only cemented the Zeke legend. It was also a reminder that the cats are descendants of the Middle Eastern wildcat, a ferocious solitary hunter.