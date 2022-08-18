type here...
Streaming surpasses both cable and broadcast TV for the first time

The Netflix logo can be seen on the company’s building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The streaming giant is one of many platforms that contributed to streaming surpassing both terrestrial and cable television in terms of TV viewership in July.

Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images


The Netflix logo can be seen on the company’s building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The streaming giant is one of many platforms that contributed to streaming surpassing both terrestrial and cable television in terms of TV viewership in July.

Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Streaming platforms have finally done it. For the first time in history, streaming services attracted more viewers than cable or broadcast TV. new data from Nielsen.

You may be thinking to yourself that your noble contribution to the popularization of critically acclaimed series meant that streaming certainly took first place. up to this point. And you are right, at least in part. Streaming had surpassed that of one month prior, but never went on the air and on cable in the same month.

In the US, streaming attracted 34.8% of viewers in July, while cable TV accounted for 34.4% and broadcast ranked third with 21.6%.

Weekly streaming hits pandemic high in July

Maybe because of the heat, or maybe because of the general summer idleness. In any case, in July, viewers spent an average of 190.9 billion minutes watching streaming content per week. For comparison, in April 2020, the average weekly streaming time was 169.9 billion minutes.

July also sees a downturn in traditional television, with most shows on hold until their fall premiere. in recreational sports after the end of the NBA and NHL seasons.

July included winnings for certain streaming platforms.

Viewers have spent a lot of time watching new seasons of fan-favorite shows like Netflix. very strange things and Hulu Only murders in the building.

fans very strange things watched nearly 18 billion minutes of the show in July; consumers spent nearly 11 more billion minutes of streaming virgin river as well as Umbrella Academy.

Season 2 on Hulu Only murders in the building and a new show Bear, brought in a total of 3 billion minutes watched for the platform.

Amazon Prime has also seen over 8 billion minutes watched for its new series. List of terminals and new series boys people input.

