‘Stray’ has caught the attention of real-life cats

(CNN)Cats are possibly the most indifferent animals on the planet come into Gaming

“Stray,” a new game from BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive Publishing for PlayStations 4 and 5, lets you play as a cat living in a dystopian world. Turns out, it’s so realistic, the cats in the house have been staring at him and mimicking him for hours.
Players who exist as cats in the game are rewarded. You can make cats, well, all the things that make cats. Gamers can meow, walk outside, clean themselves, sleep a lot, scratch furniture, knock things on the table, eat.
    ‘Stray’ players are posting on social media while watching the game, copying the in-game cats, staring at the screen.
      There is exactly one Cats watching Stray Twitter Now the account, gamers post their cats reacting to the game.
      A woman posted a video of her cat blocking the screen and wrote, “My cat won’t let me play this game.”
      Another wrote “Cats gonna cat.”
        One fan has gathered cats around the house around the television, writing, “Let’s start the meow button.”
          In the game, human players can also meow commands by pressing buttons. A gamer’s cat fights back.
          Online reviews for the game are mostly positive … or should we say Pawsitive. was Meow.

