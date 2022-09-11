New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Democratic Party is trying to retain its majority in the House this fall as the midterm elections approach, and many of the party’s candidates will focus on issues they hope will motivate their base to get out and vote, but few strategists point to those issues. As Americans focus on the economy, the results are less likely to be affected.

While President Biden and the party’s congressional leaders have prioritized a number of issues in recent months, three contentious issues — abortion, gun control and student loan debt — have been at the forefront of many campaigns seeking to retain their seats in the House or face defeat. Their Republican challengers in November.

Fox News Digital reached out to political experts from both sides of the aisle to better understand how those three issues will affect the upcoming midterm elections and whether Democrats can control the House by debating those issues. estimate

Vulnerable House Democrats largely refuse to say whether there should be any restrictions on abortion

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee:

“Democrats win when they take bold action on kitchen table issues that clearly improve people’s lives.”

“This applies to making sure abortion access is legal, which is supported by a large majority of Republicans, Democrats, and independents. It applies to reducing school shootings by taking massively popular measures with NRA members who love their children and don’t want them killed. And cheated by a broken student loan system. It certainly applies to helping millions of working-class families.

“Democrats should highlight [Biden’s] Successes — and such as lowering prescription prices, creating millions of jobs, protecting our democracy, and cleaning the air and water for children. Voters need to be reminded that Republican politicians in DC opposed this progress and are now campaigning on fringe ideas like privatizing Social Security and raising taxes on working-class families to fund tax cuts for billionaires.”

Scott Rasmussen, Pollster & President of RMG Research:

“There’s no easy answer. Despite all the political noise, the issue driving voters in this election is still the economy. The reason Democrats have narrowed the gap in some polls is because voters are a little less pessimistic about the economy. In my latest survey, 23% of voters say their economy is better, 40 % said they were worse. That -17 net isn’t great, but it’s not as bad as -28 the month before.”

“Another thing to keep in mind is that uncommitted voters have a very negative view of President Biden — consistently over 70% disapprove. This suggests we’ll see a gradual improvement for the GOP’s chances as voters near the final decision. Democrats haven’t won the House. And, it’s certainly Even if not, the GOP is likely to win control of the Senate.”

The White House has indicated that Biden’s $500B student loan proposal will be paid for with deficit spending

Chuck Rocha, Democratic strategist and senior adviser to the 2020 Bernie Sanders presidential campaign:

“Democrats doing lots of things to improve people’s lives is always a good strategy for winning political campaigns.”

Tina Ramirez, Maggie’s List spokesperson:

“Unprecedented government spending and the fiscal irresponsibility of the Biden administration and the Democrats in Congress have financially broken our country. Families across our country can no longer afford basic necessities like groceries, gas and household appliances. Furthermore, President Biden has unprecedented Student loan bailout Extreme, expensive overreach and attempt to buy votes. This fall, Americans will elect conservative candidates to restore economic prosperity to our nation.”

California’s gun control law has not been enacted after Democratic lawmakers failed to pass a key vote

Chris Wilson, pollster and former director of digital strategy for Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign:

“There’s no doubt that abortion will motivate some young voters to turn out at higher rates than they have in this election, and we’re seeing more young women register to vote. But that’s not enough to save democracy. A majority. Voters in battleground districts say the economy is more important to their vote than abortion by significant margins. That’s what we’re seeing. And the bad Biden economy is locked in at a significant disadvantage for Democrats at this point.”

“Other issues, such as gun control, are not as important as Democrats hope they are, and a variety of economic issues, after crime and abortion, have fallen sharply on the list of top issues voters care about. The student has some basic evidence. The debt relief handout actually backfired against Democrats and more toward Republicans. It will motivate blue-collar and older voters who lean toward it. … It’s not exactly an issue that helps Democrats — the urban districts where most recipients live are deep blue areas anyway.”

In August, Biden announced plans to pardon $10,000 in student loans For borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in debt handouts if their income falls below the $125,000 threshold. Administration officials stated that no individual or family members in the top 5% of earners will benefit from the decision.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Committee for Responsible Budgeting Estimates the cost of pamphlets Between $440 billion and $600 billion.

The comments provided to Fox News Digital in this article are part of a weekend series in which strategists from across the political spectrum are asked the same questions about political hot topics and given the opportunity to offer their perspective.

Fox News’ Harris Alick contributed to this story.