After President Biden announced a plan Wednesday, some strategists will have taxpayers foot the bill for $300 billion worth of student loan handouts for millions of Americans as November’s midterm elections loom.

As previously reported, Biden’s plan would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for certain borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, but extend the pause on federal student loan payments until the end of the year.

According to The Penn Wharton Budget Model A maximum loan forgiveness of $10,000 for borrowers earning less than $125,000 would cost taxpayers nearly $300 billion one time.

Speaking to Fox News Digital about the implications of Biden’s decision, strategists from both sides of the aisle offered their analysis of how student loan forgiveness could affect the November election.

“Student loan ‘forgiveness’ is a massive transfer of debt from the working class to disproportionately high-income people, including blue-collar and minority workers,” said Kristin Tate, a columnist at The Hill and a fellow at Independent Women’s Voice. “Democrats are desperate before the midterms and realize they can’t walk on their track record of failures — this is their last ditch effort to ‘buy’ the youth vote.”

Tate also asserted that Biden’s decision “will anger blue-collar workers who are the backbone of the Democratic Party.”

“These voters feel completely alienated and forgotten by today’s left-wing political class,” she said. “Democrats are no longer the party of working-class Americans. The party of JFK — and Bill Clinton, too.”

Offering a similar perspective to Tate’s, Convergence founding partner and former Republican National Committee (RNC) chief of staff, Mike Shields, emphasized that the decision will have the greatest impact on working families.

“Student loan cancellation for wealthy families while working families bear the brunt of their terrible policies is right in line with what put them in this terrible position,” Shields said.

“Democrats are looking at a heavy defeat in November because of their spending policies that have created record inflation and rising gas and grocery prices in Washington,” Shields added. “And their response to this pending defeat is to pour gasoline on the fire with even more spending and higher taxes on working families in the middle of a recession.”

By contrast, Democratic campaign strategist and former Biden campaign surrogate Kevin Walling insisted the president’s decision would have “minimal” impact on the midterm elections.

“The Biden administration’s action on federal student loan forgiveness is likely to have minimal impact on the November midterms,” ​​Walling said. “This is something the president promoted and will make a big difference for Americans struggling with debt.”

Walling said the debt relief from the Biden administration is an effort to “combat the high costs” Americans are seeing at grocery stores and gas stations.

“Despite job growth and rising wages, the midterms will no doubt be determined by the state of the economy and how voters feel about inflation and rising prices,” he added. “With Democrats single-handedly expanding ACA healthcare subsidies to millions of Americans as part of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Biden administration’s actions this week on student loans, these additional resources are expected to help individuals and families cope with higher costs at the pump and the grocery store.”

The RNC is also pushing back against the move from Biden, calling the move an “irresponsible bailout” in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Biden is using hard-working Americans to line the pockets of the wealthy with handouts amid 40 years of hyperinflation and recession,” said RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughn. “This irresponsible bailout shows how desperate Democrats are for votes and will let Republicans know where Biden’s priorities lie in November — not with the American people anywhere.”

“True to my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to help working and middle-class families breathe a sigh of relief as they prepare to reopen. Federal student loan payments In January 2023,” Biden wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

Fox News did not receive a response from the Democratic National Committee.

