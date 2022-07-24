New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Republicans and Democrats are working to increase outreach efforts as a key demographic — America’s Hispanic vote — comes into focus ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

In recent years, members of the Hispanic and Latino communities across the U.S. have largely voted for Democrats, but it appears that there may be a shift in support from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party as many begin to distance themselves from President Biden and his party’s policies.

A Quinnipiac University poll released this week found Biden’s support among Hispanics at just 19%.

A recent report by Axios also stated that Democrats are “statistically tied” with Republicans on congressional ballots when it comes to the Hispanic vote.

To better understand how the Hispanic vote will be affected Upcoming mid-term elections And whether Democrats can win back the Hispanic vote in November, Fox News Digital reached out to political experts from both sides of the aisle to ask why they think Hispanic and working-class voters are turning to the Republican Party.

New low: Biden approval rating at all-time low, just 19% support among Hispanics, polls show

Kevin Walling, Democratic campaign strategist and former Biden campaign surrogate:

“Hispanics are not a monolithic group in American politics, and strategists of all stripes do a real disservice if they think so. Likewise, working-class voters represent an increasingly diverse collection of individuals who, including Hispanic Americans, are increasingly concerned. The state of the economy, inflation and access to health care.

“Americans are currently hurting at the gas pump and grocery store, and Washington is finding itself unable to address these problems, despite having the slimmest of majorities to lay the blame at the feet of President Biden and the Democrats. Over the next hundred days or so, Team Blue will focus on these economic concerns. must be done, highlighting concrete measures passed by Democrats and pursued by the Biden administration.

“In the coming days and weeks, Democrats will also increase health care subsidies and pass prescription drug reform, saving the average American thousands of dollars each year — all without GOP support. Getting the word out about what Democrats are fighting for will be critical to winning both Hispanic and working-class voters in November. .”

‘Smug’ Democrats Taking Latino Voters for ‘Granted’ May Lose Them to GOP: MSNBC Columnist

Steve Cortes, former adviser to President Trump and member of Trump’s White House Commission on Hispanic Prosperity:

“Hispanics rally on America First agenda. Our communities embrace an agenda of cultural conservatism with populist economic nationalism.

“Contrary to the media narrative, Hispanics overwhelmingly support strong borders and American sovereignty. Customs and Border Patrol is the federal government’s most Hispanic agency, and the ‘bad hombres’ of CBP and ICE guard America’s front door to protect all citizens. Every race and color .

“Hispanics are America’s most entrepreneurial demographic, and Biden’s inflation crushes small businesses. This unfortunate economic reality illustrates a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing a dismal 19% approval rating for Biden among Hispanics, the lowest of any group surveyed.”

Jose Aristimuno, former deputy press secretary of the DNC:

“I think it’s too early to go with the idea that Hispanic and working-class voters are shifting to the Republican Party. The data is very premature.

“When you look at the data, for example, the issue of abortion and gun control, both of which are on the minds of voters come November, Democrats have an advantage on these issues. However, Democrats need to make it clear that the economy, controlling inflation and bringing down gas prices are their priorities. is the number one priority. And there’s data to show that gas prices are actually starting to come down and job creation has been steadily increasing since Biden took office.

“Sometimes there’s a disconnect and a misunderstanding that social issues come before economic issues for Democrats. If they continue that misunderstanding, especially in challenging economic times, it could spell trouble for them in November.”

Mercedes Schlapp, senior fellow at CPAC and former White House senior adviser for strategic communications in the Trump administration:

“Last week, I was in Tel Aviv for CPAC Israel and learned a big lesson from our Israeli friends: Coalitions are key to winning elections. We’re entering the final months of the US midterm elections, and the Democratic and Republican coalitions are resuming. Democrats’ unpopular cultural and economic messages on Republicans are benefiting from the focus, which includes climate change, transgenderism and extreme abortion agendas that don’t resonate with multi-racial, working-class voters.

“Democrats must stop using the AOC as their spokesperson, reject the progressive agenda, and retire Nancy Pelosi, an elitist who fails to connect with the American people every day.

Hispanics take notice of Democratic Party with ‘once-in-a-generation’ political resurgence

“Voters are realizing the weakness of Democrats, who are more concerned with appeasing high-profile voters than addressing the real problems facing Hispanic and other working-class Americans.

“President Trump understands the need for commonsense policies of economic prosperity, energy independence, and safe communities. Republicans are taking the Trump message to their districts and campaigning aggressively in Hispanic and blue-collar communities to talk about America-first policies, while Democrats have a clear message of American prosperity and security. A failure to express.”

Chuck Rocha, senior adviser to Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign:

“One has to understand that Latinos are young, new voters. The Republican Party hasn’t competed for this vote before. I’ve been doing this for 32 years, and up until eight years ago it was walking through Latino neighborhoods and don’t bother advertising in Spanish.

“Now you have Spanish-language ads, the LIBRE initiative, and people like Trump actively competing for that vote through sectors like the Cuban community. So, we’re starting to see a little bit of a shift toward Republicans. That reveals a weakness. In the outreach of Democrats, who mistakenly thought of Latinos as the GOTV universe for years. is

“Democrats need to show up first to compete and persuade them. They must equate this outreach with talking to white, impressionable voters. Thus, they must start this outreach early. This includes showing up and demonstrating exactly what we want. Democrats have a record of doing things to make life better for Latinos and the working-class, such as passing infrastructure bills, restarting the economy, vaccines in the arms, and money in the bank; however, Republicans have blocked them all.

“Currently, there are no Latino-owned media or mail firms advising top Democrats at the congressional level. Democrats will never go back to winning the Latino vote at their previous high percentages because the Latino universe continues to grow. If there are no Latinos at the table making policy decisions for the party, such as We say, ‘You can be on the menu.’

Giancarlo Sopo, Hispanic advertising leader and former President Trump’s rapid response efforts for his 2020 re-election campaign:

“Demographic, cultural, and economic forces are driving this change. It’s hard to overstate the disconnect between the priorities of working Americans, including the elite progressive class in Washington, cultural institutions and many corporations, and Hispanic families. Demographically, Democrats are comprised mostly of the very poor and wealthy Lululemon liberals. Became a party whose religion is promoting radicalism from within their gated communities.

“In the meantime, it’s helpful to think of Hispanics as similar to white working-class voters. The average Hispanic household earns about $50,000 a year, has center-right cultural values, and many Latinos have worked their way out of poverty over the past 10 years. There is concern about rising prices, rising food prices, and we don’t want to educate children in school.

“Democrats are failing to persuade Hispanics, so they are resorting to raw political power and bludgeoning conservative Latinos into submission. We recently learned in South Texas that a Democratic congressman hired a literal cyber sicario to mock Congresswoman Mayra Flores and her Mexican women. The most about her Write vile and sexually offensive filth.

“It’s worth noting that Republicans are also making very smart investments in outreach, staffing, community centers and candidate recruitment that will strengthen our performance with Hispanics.”

Click to get the Fox News app

The comments to Fox News Digital in this article are part of a new weekend series in which strategists from across the political spectrum are asked the same questions and given the opportunity to offer their perspectives on the topics of the political debate.