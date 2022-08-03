New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to multiple tax experts and strategists, the implications of the Manchin-Schumer Inflation Relief Act of 2022 could hamper the Democratic Party’s electoral chances in the upcoming midterm elections.

In statements provided to Fox News Digital, several strategists highlighted the impact the new taxes would have on Americans, insisting that Democrats be honest with voters about the measure heading into the midterm elections. Specifically, experts say Democrats should clarify the cost of the proposed legislation and how tax increases, regardless of size, will impact American taxpayers.

While some strategists have recognized the benefits of the move, they insist that new taxes amid an economic downturn could sway some Democratic voters in favor of Republican candidates in the midterm elections. In contrast, others insisted that Democrats use the law to campaign in the days leading up to the midterm elections.

Manchin’s bill, which would spend $433 billion on climate change programs, would raise billions of dollars in taxes, including on middle-class earners, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) found in an analysis last week.

Raising taxes during a recession, Democrats say, would hurt if they supported Manchin’s bill

According to JCT, Americans making less than $10,000 a year would see a 0.3% tax increase starting in 2023. Overall, taxes for Americans earning less than $200,000 will increase by $16.7 billion starting in 2023. For taxpayers earning between $200,000 and $500,000, the bill would raise taxes by a total of $14.1 billion.

Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of the conservative America First Policy Institute, said, “The share of hard-working Americans and their families should not be higher than the Inflation Reduction Act.”

“At the top of the laundry list of issues facing our country now is a crisis of leadership and a failure to implement a policy that puts the American people first,” said Rollins, former White House director and chief strategist for the Domestic Policy Council. Under the Trump administration.

“Before the midterms and in a last-ditch effort to put ‘win’ on the scoreboard after several failed attempts, the Biden administration is again trying to revive the behemoth of a spending bill — this time fraudulently disguised as an effort to reduce inflation,” she added.

Rollins insisted the Manchin-backed measure “disrupts” Biden’s promise to Americans that only those making more than $400,000 would see a tax increase because it would “raise taxes on people making less than $30,000 a year.”

Maya McGuinness, president of the Committee on a Responsible Federal Budget, stressed that the move has “likeable elements,” including “deficit reduction at a time of near-record debt, policies that boost inflation without exacerbating it, and closing tax loopholes and increasing tax compliance.”

“The JCT scores that the inflation reduction legislation will have a negligible impact on middle-class taxes when it is fully phased in — and in fact, the bill amounts to a very small net tax cut,” MacGuineas said. “Once you take into account the bill’s consumer tax credits, insurance rebates and drug price cuts — not to mention the bill’s deflationary effects — the Inflation Reduction Act would increase disposable income for families earning less than $400,000.”

The Manchin-Schumer spending bill targets a tax loophole favored by investors

The bill was introduced just days after gross domestic product (GDP) shrank for the second consecutive quarter from April-June, a sign of the economy. went into recession .

Grover Norquist, founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform, said of the bill’s passage and debate “Even in a recession, the Democratic Party has a playbook: Raise taxes.”

“Democrats can’t stop spending,” Norquist said. “By repeating the Schumer-Manchin tax and spending bill, the Biden administration and the Democratic Party highlight the policy failures. Like a bad game of Jeopardy, no matter the questions, the answer is always the same: higher taxes, higher spending, and higher energy costs. It’s inflation, Falling real wages, high levels of work, and the country’s focus on recession.”

Dr. Nomi Prince, journalist and author of “Perpetual Distortion,” said, “Albeit a small one,” The JCT’s analysis contradicts the White House’s assertion that the bill would not raise taxes. “It’s a case of optics versus substance,” Prince said. “The optics of denying the increase in taxes do not look good compared to what the JCT report shows. However, exaggerating the increase without mentioning the benefits is also off base.”

“According to the 6-page federal tax changes for each income bracket in the JCT report, for taxpayers earning between $30,000 and $100,000 a year by 2023, taxes will increase, albeit fractionally, between 0.1% and 0.2%,” Prince noted. “That increase is .3% for taxpayers earning between $100,000 and $500,0000 a year and .5% for taxpayers earning more than $500,000 a year.”

“The White House views the JCT analysis as a measure toward the cost side of taxes that ignores other direct benefits from the bill,” Prince added. “That’s like saying the payroll tax for Social Security isn’t a withdrawal tax because it’s a benefit. Ultimately, as with many hot-button issues, rhetoric and definitions matter. That’s why Democrats need to rewrite any tax. Raise it.”

Democrats rely on misleading messages to sell the Manchin-Schumer bill

“With the midterm elections and inflation issues in mind, it’s safe to assume that voters will balk at the prospect of even small additional taxes — whether or not they’re offset by energy credits, health savings and other benefits,” Prince concluded. “That could swing voters to the GOP in November.”

Kristin Tate, a columnist at The Hill and a fellow at Independent Women’s Voice, insists that Democrats are “shameless” in pushing the legislation.

“It’s a disgraceful, massive slush fund, but they’ve tagged the name ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ on the bill to make it sound more palatable,” Tate said. “All additional spending will lead to an additional boost to inflation in the short term.”

“The only effect this will have on the midterms is another ‘talking point’ that the leftist media will promote every week until election day,” she added. No.”

Fox News contributor and Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Christopher Hahn, former director of communications for the US, said the move was a “great first step” in addressing the financial crisis.

“Measures to reduce inflation are a great first step and stem the tide of rising prices for America’s middle and working-class families,” Hahn said. “The thing is, most Americans won’t experience a tax increase as a result of this plan, although the government will see increased revenues from improved productivity and expanding markets through investments in green energy.”

Jonathan Cote, a lawyer and Manchin’s former communications director, said Democrats should “absolutely campaign on this bill for the next 98 days.”

“This is historic legislation that will help lower inflation, lower costs for middle-class families, and is another long-standing victory for President Biden, Senator Manchin and the Democratic Congress,” Cote added.

Last year, Biden pledged that Americans would not earn less than $400k a year I will pay “one penny”. In new taxes.

The Senate is expected to take up Manchin’s bill for a vote this week.

