The upcoming midterm elections will feature a variety of issues, but according to strategists and multiple polls, the number one focus for voters with the potential to influence the outcome of Democratic candidates is the economy.

Gross Domestic Product by the Commerce Department earlier this week Down by 0.9% on an annual basis during the period of three months from April to June. GDP also fell for the second consecutive quarter, leading to a slowdown in the economy.

To better understand how the recession could affect Democratic candidates in November’s midterm elections, or whether it will at all, Fox News Digital reached out to political experts from both sides of the aisle to get their assessment.

Jessica Tarlov, Democratic strategist and co-host of Fox News’ “The Five”:

“To be honest, I don’t think it makes that much of a difference to call it a recession versus a contraction or whatever. People know how they feel about their prices. Gas, groceries and goods and services. And the polls are clear: They don’t approve of how Biden has handled the economy, and they don’t expect it to improve.

“Against that backdrop, whether it’s a recession or the word games around it, it seems Americans are struggling. What’s interesting, however, is that Democrats are polling better and better on the general ballot. FiveThirtyEight is leading the average.

“This suggests that Republicans are not doing their job of making themselves a viable alternative to the Democratic Party, which has been floundering in recent polls. If they think they can win by shouting, ‘But we’re in a recession!,’ the GOP is misreading the landscape.”

Jason Rantz, dAust of the Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH Radio:

“People are hurting, and we’re being told it’s either not a big deal or it’s not true. We can only tell so many lies before there’s a political vendetta against the politicians responsible. Maybe the Democrats will be able to recover from this. If they acknowledge the problem and come up with a clear plan Offered we are in a clear recession. But they refuse to admit the truth. How can we trust that they have a plan to deal with recession and inflation if they don’t admit this is a problem?

“And how many more lies do they think we’ll accept? How stupid do they think the American people are?

“We see an open border, they tell us it’s closed. We see a male, and we’re told it’s a female. We see high gas prices months before the war in Ukraine, we’re told it’s Putin’s fault. We’re told There’s inflation. It’s fleeting, then it didn’t really exist, then it was a good thing, then it was Putin’s fault. And now they just ignore it.

“At some point, all the dishonesty is going to catch up with them. I suspect the time will be during the midterms.”

Kevin Walling, Democratic campaign strategist and former Biden campaign surrogate:

“It’s been 30 years since James Carville first uttered the words ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ during the 1992 election. That observation is as true today as it was then. The vast majority of Americans will vote and vote in November, putting their pocketbooks above all else. Democrats have a lot to promote, including record job growth and recovery, faster wage growth, and more Americans with better quality health care coverage than ever before.

“Those benefits clearly don’t match the high inflation we’re all experiencing, however, and Americans are hurting. Democrats should be seen as the party of action in the face of rising prices by passing the Inflation Relief Act of 2022, strengthening the global food supply and increasing prices at the pump. All of these efforts, combined with conflicting messages highlighting near-universal GOP gridlock, could help swing up and down the ballot in a tough year for Team Blue.”

Peter Morrissey, economist and business professor at the University of Maryland:

“If the economy goes into recession and inflation continues at an alarming rate, the Democrats’ chances of holding the Senate will drop to almost zero, and their loss in the House will be devastating.”

The comments to Fox News Digital in this article are part of a new weekend series in which strategists from across the political spectrum are asked similar questions about political hot topics and given the opportunity to offer their perspectives.

Economic output fell in the first three months of the year, with GDP falling 1.6%, the worst performance since spring 2020, when the economy was still in the throes of a Covid-induced recession.

A recession is defined by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, falling incomes and slowing retail sales, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which tracks recessions.

Fox Business’ Megan Haney contributed to this article.