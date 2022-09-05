‘Stranger Things’ writers tease final season

(CNN)With five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind “Stranger Things” earned the show’s fifth and Final the season
The writers behind the Netflix drama posted a photo of a dry-erase whiteboard with the caption “Grid Stage.” On it were boxes with eight column titles for each episode, suggesting that there would be a total of eight episodes for the final season.
One fan was clearly disappointed, tweeting back, “Only eight episodes???”
Season 4 featured nine episodes, iwith a long finale.
“Stranger Things” co-showrunner Matt Duffer said recently The Hollywood Reporter That final season will be short.
“I don’t think the runtimes will be as extreme in Season 5,” he said. “We’re trying to get back to the simplicity of the structure from Season 1, with a lot of scale and scope.”
The series won awards at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend for Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Stunt Coordination. It is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12.
There is no official release date for the final season.