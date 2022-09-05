type here...
Entertainment 'Stranger Things' writers tease final season
Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ writers tease final season

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)With five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind “Stranger Things” earned the show’s fifth and Final the season

The writers behind the Netflix drama posted a photo of a dry-erase whiteboard with the caption “Grid Stage.” On it were boxes with eight column titles for each episode, suggesting that there would be a total of eight episodes for the final season.
One fan was clearly disappointed, tweeting back, “Only eight episodes???”
    Season 4 featured nine episodes, iwith a long finale.
      “Stranger Things” co-showrunner Matt Duffer said recently The Hollywood Reporter That final season will be short.
      Read on
      “I don’t think the runtimes will be as extreme in Season 5,” he said. “We’re trying to get back to the simplicity of the structure from Season 1, with a lot of scale and scope.”
        The series won awards at the Creative Arts Emmys over the weekend for Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Stunt Coordination. It is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12.
          There is no official release date for the final season.

          Previous articleOregon’s Double Creek Fire Has Burned 43,000 Acres, Crews Work to Contain

          Latest news

          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          ‘Stranger Things’ writers tease final season

          (CNN)With five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind "Stranger Things" earned...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Oregon’s Double Creek Fire Has Burned 43,000 Acres, Crews Work to Contain

          off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 4th Here are...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Trump helps NY GOP candidate for Governor Zeldin raise an additional $1.5M as election tightens against Hochul

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on September 4th Here are...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          Russia has imposed sanctions on 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.

          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Tiffany Haddish talks about child sexual abuse lawsuit

          (CNN)Tiffany Haddish says she "hugely" regrets performing in a skit with her and fellow...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          13 migrants have been confirmed dead after crossing the Rio Grande at the Texas border

          off Video Border Patrol issues 'stark' warning after 9 migrant deaths 'The...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News