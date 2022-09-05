‘Stranger Things’ writers tease final season

(CNN) With five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys, the team behind “Stranger Things” earned the show’s fifth and Final the season

The writers behind the Netflix drama posted a photo of a dry-erase whiteboard with the caption “Grid Stage.” On it were boxes with eight column titles for each episode, suggesting that there would be a total of eight episodes for the final season.

Grid stage pic.twitter.com/b8EmBsafUF — Stranger Writer (@strangerwriters) 25 August 2022

One fan was clearly disappointed, tweeting back, “Only eight episodes???”

“Stranger Things” co-showrunner Matt Duffer said recently The Hollywood Reporter That final season will be short.

Read on