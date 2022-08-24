New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

How does Noah Schnapp spend his summer? When the young actor is not busy filming “Stranger Things”, one of the most popular All time hit shows on netflix He spends his time like most young people do, working as a lifeguard during the summer.

Schnapp said it was “just a fun thing to do.”

“I grew up with a kind of normal life and normal friends and things outside of ‘Stranger Things,’ so that kept me grounded,” Schnapp told Flaunt in an interview.

A video appeared on TikTok of Schnapp rocking his lifeguard outfit and doing a little dance at his summer job. The video traveled across the platform quickly.

In addition to the actor’s summer job, he continues his education by studying business at the University of Pennsylvania. Schnapp plans to live in dorms with other incoming freshman. A video of the moment he found out he had been admitted to the school, along with his parents and his twin sister, was posted online.

“I was thinking about going into acting. Acting is kind of repetitive, and I want to try something new,” Schnapp said of his decision to study business.

the ““Stranger Things” star Already started a business called hazelnut spread without palm oil, TBH.

“It’s always been a passion of mine—health, and planet and environmentally conscious. It’s always been something I’ve cared about,” Schnapp said.

Schnapp isn’t the only cast member on the show who attended college. His close friend and “Stranger Things” costar Millie Bobby Brown enrolled Purdue UniversityHere she is taking classes online and studying human services.

Schnapp and Brown both return to play Will and Eleven in what the show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, have announced as the final season of the popular sci-fi show.