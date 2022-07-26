New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Issued by TikTok user”Stranger Things” Star Natalia Dyer apologized.

Over the weekend, Dyer, 27, took to TikTok to share what procedures a cosmetic injector may have had to “slim” her face and “open” her eyes.

After the video It went viral And following the backlash, the TikTok user deleted it. Injector uploaded an apology where she said she did not mean to “offend” Dyer.

“I just want to come in here and basically clear the air,” she began on TikTok. “I don’t mean to offend anyone, including Natalia. I’m just offering suggestions, not what you should do, just the possibilities.”

‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer says media is ‘sexualizing young cast members’

She continued: “That’s what we do as an advanced injector. We look at faces, assess and consider possibilities. It’s not about what you should do or what you should do, they’re just options.”

The TikTok user, identified as an aesthetic nurse practitioner injector, said in her caption that the follow-up video was meant to “clear the air.”

“That’s just an example, hoping to clear the air that I’m not suggesting that Natalia needs the job at all,” she wrote. “Natalia is actually very good at what she does…that’s why she’s so successful.”

Representatives for Dyer and Wilson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

After Dyer suggested she needed Botox in her masseter muscles to slim her face and around her eyebrows to “help open her eyes,” a social media user showed a photo-shopped picture of what Dyer looks like after the injections.

“Comment below your thoughts! Do we love it, do we hate it?” She said at the end of the original video.

Although the video has since been deleted, fans have moved the conversation to it Twitter and shared their thoughts.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I can’t believe she effectively destroyed the face of one of the most beautiful women of all time,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Her ‘masters’ look so unique and beautiful on her face..”

Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, did not mention the viral TikTok video and the social media user disabled all comments on her TikTok videos.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” premiered in May, and the fifth and final season is currently being written and is expected to be released sometime in 2024.