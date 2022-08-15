New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby is a student at Brown College.

Brown, 18, revealed that she is a Online student at Purdue University In a recent interview with Elle magazine.

According to the outlet, the “Enola Homes” star is studying human services. In the program “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”

Brown rose to fame in 2016 after playing the role of Eleven in the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” This young actress has been struggling with her fame since the beginning of her career.

Millie Bobby Brown tearfully recalls ‘awkward’ fan encounter, says fame is ‘still overwhelming’

Due to online hate and trolling of the actress she does not manage her own social media accounts.

“It’s hard to be hated when you don’t know who you are,” Brown told Elle. “So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ‘I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try to be like this today.’ [And then they say], ‘Oh, no, I hate it.’ ‘Okay. Forget it. I will try to be like this today.’ ‘Ori God! I hate it if you do.’ Then you start shutting down, because you’re like, ‘Who do I want to be? Who do they want me to be?”

“Then I started growing more, and my family and friends really helped,” she continued. “It helped me understand that I don’t have to be who they say I am. I have to grow into myself. That’s what I did.”

“That’s what I’m doing.”

Brown has been open about her struggles with fame in the past. The actress took to Instagram to reminisce about a fan encounter that left her in tears in 2020.

Brown was approached by a fan who asked her to take a video while she was Christmas shopping with her mother.

“A girl came up to me and asked who I was, and I said “yes”. She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said no.’ But why would anyone want to videotape me? It’s not like either of us,” Brown recalled in the since-deleted video.

“At the end of the day, I don’t have to justify it to anybody. If I don’t want to be videoed, I don’t have to be,” the teenager continued.

Brown revealed that the fan filmed her even after she said no.

“‘What more can I ask of you?’ I asked her, and she said, ‘So I can’t video a human?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said that,'” Brown said through tears.

“It amuses me when people try to cross the line and I wish people would be more respectful. I’m still trying to navigate all of this and it’s still overwhelming. I’ll take a picture with you, but when you cross the line and try to fight me over it…where’s the right to say no?” Is there?”

Brown recently appeared “Stranger Things” season four The season premiered in two parts on May 27 and July 1.