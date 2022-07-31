Stop allowing the media, anonymous sources to attack the intelligence and work ethic of black athletes | opinion

I don’t know if the anonymous cowards are ripping off the attitude or work ethic of black athletes. We saw that happen firsthand last week in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson And, indirectly, to Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. We’ve seen it happen in the past to Kentucky guard Eric Bledsoe, South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and many others.

Sick and tired to look at, but like I said it’s worse than you think.

It’s also this: the media allows it to happen.

The debate to follow is one of race and nuance, and the two do not mix well. Add race, add racism and some people forget how to read. They forget how to understand. Instead, perhaps in self-defence – one can’t imagine why – they start screaming and yelling:

But what about!

I was also sick and tired of it.

Why print an anonymous racist attack on Jadeveen Clowney?

disrespectfully: Murray rips out references to study habits, removes language from Cardinals contract

Here’s something about an anonymous quote that ran in The Athletic this week, dismissing 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson’s accomplishments as an “athlete … but not a quarterback:”

We don’t have to write like that. That is the media. We don’t need to write it down.

Speaking to you specifically, The Athletic: You don’t have to write like that. But you did. Have you even thought about what is happening, what is being said, what is happening next, what does it mean?

Quick, somebody, say what you mean:

But what!!!

What, someone said!

Don’t care. An anonymous quote about fact is one thing. An anonymous quote about a feeling, an opinion, especially one that sounds like stupidity? That is a different matter.

Also: just because someone tells us something – prefaced with “Now, don’t use my name, but…” – we don’t. have to print it. do you know There is no rule that says you should always use valuable comments.

Do you know what they are using? transmission system. Hate to break it to you, but the world is full of racists. They’re all over the place, doing all kinds of work, and some of them have things to say: terrible things, messages they want to convey to the world at large. Not by their name, obviously. So they told a reporter these things.

And by golly, we print it. Some examples are:

On Baylor QB Robert Griffin III Before the 2012 NFL Draft: “I don’t think he has the vision or the pocket feel … he’s winging it.” Also: “He treats no one well.”

On Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple In 2016: “The child has no life skills. at all Can’t cook.”

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney at South Carolina In 2014: “He is spoiled, and he is lazy. He never worked hard a day in his life, now suddenly you are going to give him some money and expect him to work hard. I don’t see it.

Dog whistles don’t get loud.

Racism is ignorance, we all know that. So here’s what Scout didn’t know about Eli Apple’s life skills — including his cooking ability — or the ignorant reporter who printed it:

Eli Apple must have learned something about cooking from his father…

… retired A five star chef.

You can’t make it up.

Provision by Kyler Murray, transcript by Eric Bledsoe

Kyler Murray’s story happened organically, almost by accident, not maliciously. That’s what we were told and honestly, I can accept that.

Although NFL contracts are not public record, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, who broke the story, said he had access to them from some sources. It is reliable; Rapoport breaks a ton of news. He said he accessed Murray’s contract for a potential baseball clause — Oakland selected Murray ninth overall in the 2018 MLB draft — When he stumbles upon the provision Murray has to spend four hours a week studying film on his own.

The way the story is broken seems innocent.

Even the provision? Not innocent at all, especially in a league so overtly racist that the NFL should literally make it a rule to interview black candidates for top jobs. Although the interview process is more varied now, hiring is still not: in the league With nearly 70% of colored lists, Just six coaches (18.9.4%), and seven general managers (21.9%).

Were the Cardinals subconsciously racist when they wrote that clause about their black QB’s work ethic? I can’t tell you that. You can say you know this: The six people with the most input into that mindset – the franchise owner, GM, head coach and tri-offensive coordinator – are white. Six people in total.

These are sensitive stories that require attention and context and discretion, but too often in the media we don’t worry about them. Sometimes this job requires more than writing down what we know and letting the chips fall where they may.

But that’s about it!!!!

What did you write about Carson Wentz!!!

It’s true, I offered to drive Wentz to the airport before his one season even started. It is true that he is white. I put my name, did not use anonymous sources, just wrote my opinion. There will be people who use my story about Wentz to defend a white reporter who allows a white anonymous source to rip a black quarterback. Not sure what to say to anyone who does, other than: bless your heart.

Eric Bledsoe had one of the worst stories of 2010. I don’t want to share this now, even re-introduce it to the conversation, and hope that Bledsoe forgives me and understands that I’m trying to prevent what happened to him, and to Lamar Jackson and Jadeveon Clowney and more, from happening again.

Bledsoe, you may remember, played one season at Kentucky for John Calipari. The rival coach who recruited Bledsoe at great pains to find out what was on his high school transcripts in Birmingham, Ala., a clear dislike of Calipari, leaked a copy of those transcripts in 2010. The New York Times Reporter.

The story that emerged painted Bledsoe in a terrible light, and did so in a most vulgar way, without nearly enough hard proof that our nation’s newspaper of record needed to attack the teenager’s intelligence. The NCAA did nothing for Kentucky, because the school board in Birmingham found no proof that the anonymous source — and the Times reporter who ran with it — went to great lengths to say that Eric Bledsoe didn’t belong in college.

But that’s about it!!!!

IndyStar uses anonymous sources!!!

Of course we do. No matter how much you tell us, you never know. You don’t know, because we don’t use most of them. We can’t, or for whatever reason we can’t. Are anonymous sources speaking with apparent sincerity, providing information that enhances your understanding of the story? You are right, I will use it. Because everyone wins.

An anonymous source speaking with questionable motivations, used by reporters to question a black athlete’s work ethic or intelligence? Hear me out, media: stop using it. Because you are being used, you are stupid.

And everyone keeps losing.