Stomach bug prompts dolphins to avoid joint practice with eagles

Miami Gardens, Fla. – Just a few more days until the Philadelphia Eagles go home.

The Eagles, along with other teams, held their own practice Thursday at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in the final stretch of a marathon stretch of joint practices.

Several Dolphins players and staff are dealing with a stomach bug, first-year Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the team announced it would not practice Thursday “out of an abundance of caution due to a non-COVID illness.”

Both teams will play their final preseason game Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I hope everyone with the Dolphins is fine,” Eagles coach Nick Siriani said. “There are no symptoms on our side, that’s why we are practicing here [Thursday]. … After talking with our trainers and our doctors, we’re good to go and practice and everybody in Miami is going to feel good.

McDaniel called his team’s health situation a “special curveball” — and the Eagles are sure to feel the brunt of it.

The Eagles had two joint practices with the Cleveland Browns before their second preseason game on Sunday last week. They returned to Philadelphia on Monday before heading to Miami on Tuesday. And they won’t get home until Saturday’s preseason finale in Miami.

“I don’t want to give a timetable for it,” Siriani said when asked about Saturday’s game. “Our people are ready. Our boys are healthy and well. Hope they feel better. And we’ll do whatever the league tells us. We are good at our end. “

McDaniel said the Dolphins’ practice was canceled to prevent the stomach bug from spreading to others in the organization, while protecting healthy players trying to get on Miami’s roster in the final preseason game.

McDaniel still isn’t sure what caused the dolphins’ health problem.

“I don’t want half the team to come out with a stomach bug, struggle through the heat and have a decline in performance in a preseason game,” McDaniel said. “Because for a lot of guys, it’s the most important game of their career. And I have a strong value in that and I don’t want to compromise that in any way.

