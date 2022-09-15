New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A 2-year-old boy was found safe hours after a stolen minivan was taken from outside a Southern California elementary school Tuesday morning, authorities said.

A silver 2017 Toyota Sienna was stolen around 9:30 a.m. at Charles G. Emery Elementary School in Buena Park, police said.

The boy’s mother left the child in the back seat of the moving van after she quickly dropped off an item at school for her older sibling, said Buena Park Police Sgt. Chad Weaver.

When she came back out, she saw the van leaving. Police issued an Amber Alert, but canceled it 19 minutes later, the Orange County Register reported.

Authorities announced in the afternoon that the minivan and the boy had been found. A passer-by on the border spotted the parked vehicle without a driver, but saw the child inside and called the police.

Authorities are searching for a male suspect in his 40s, the Register said.