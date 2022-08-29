type here...
Stoke Sunderland ‘extremely disappointed’ with Neal move

By printveela editor

Stoke have announced the appointment of Alex Neil as their manager. The 41-year-old left Sunderland to take on a three-year deal and watched from the stands on Saturday as Stoke’s victory over Blackburn.

Neil took charge of Sunderland only in February and returned them to the Championship through the play-offs. Sunderland says they offered him an improved deal despite signing a new contract a few weeks ago.

“Alex was our number one choice as our new manager and I’m delighted that we secured his services so quickly,” said Stoke co-chair John Coates. “His managerial pedigree is excellent with three promotions already on his resume and we look forward to working closely with him to help him achieve the ambition he shares with the club.”

A long unbeaten streak under Neil took Sunderland to the play-offs, where they beat Wycombe 2-0 to end their four-year stay in League One. Neil also managed Hamilton, Norwich and Preston.

“First of all, we want to thank Alex for his contribution to the development of AFC Sunderland,” said sporting director of the club Kristjan Spykman. “The impact he had is clear and he was integral to our promotion last season. Despite signing renegotiated terms earlier this month and receiving an offer to further improve his contract on Friday, Alex felt it was an opportunity he wanted to take.

“We are extremely disappointed with his departure, but in the end we respect his decision and wish him all the best. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway.”

