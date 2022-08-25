type here...
Stoke City O’Neill sacked as Stoke manager after slow start

Stoke have sacked Michael O’Neal as head coach and appointed his assistant Dean Holden on an interim basis. The club have won one and lost three of their first five league games and are fourth from bottom, just above the relegation places.

Stoke Co-Chair John Coates said in a statement: “Michael joined us in November 2019 when the club was in a difficult situation and the work he did to stabilize our position in the Championship cannot be underestimated.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with exceptional professionalism, in particular on changing the composition of our team and developing young players, but we feel it is time to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success in the future.

“Assistant head coach Dean Holden will take over the first team on an interim basis. The club has begun the process of appointing a new manager.”

O’Neill, a former manager from Northern Ireland, took over from Nathan Jones at Stoke in November 2019, finishing second at the club. They finished 15th and then 14th in each of the next two seasons.

Stoke, also eliminated from the Morecambe League Cup, will play at Blackburn on Saturday.

