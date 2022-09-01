type here...
Still reeling, Uvalde returns to school

By printveela editor

UWALDE, TEXAS. A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24 during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Students in Uvalda, Texas are returning to school for the first time since 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb’s elementary school in May. But parents and children are still concerned about safety in the area, and some families prefer homeschooling instead of returning home.

NPR’s Juana Summers spent a week in Uvalda talking to families about how the community is trying to move forward – and balance education with the need to keep students safe.

Email us at consider this@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jonaky Mehta, Alejandra Marquez Yance and Noah Caldwell. It was edited by Ashley Brown and Sami Yenigun. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

