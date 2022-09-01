Still reeling, Uvalde returns to school

Enlarge this image toggle signature Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Students in Uvalda, Texas are returning to school for the first time since 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb’s elementary school in May. But parents and children are still concerned about safety in the area, and some families prefer homeschooling instead of returning home.

NPR’s Juana Summers spent a week in Uvalda talking to families about how the community is trying to move forward – and balance education with the need to keep students safe.

