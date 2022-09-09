off
Video

‘Too early to hoist victory flags’: Still a long way to go after slow start to hurricane season

After months of largely silent hurricanes, emergency officials say it’s certainly too early to let your guard down.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

new orleans – After months of very calm weather, a hurricane and a tropical storm are now in the Atlantic.

While none of these storms are expected to affect the U.S., emergency officials say people in the Gulf South should prepare for what may come later this season.

In New Orleans, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is preparing to help families who cannot relocate due to tight budgets and inflation.

“One storm can change the whole dynamic of this hurricane season,” Director Colin Arnold said. “The reason for not preparing should not be financial.”

Hurricane Earl forms in the Atlantic

Free supplies in Lafourche Parish after Hurricane Ida.

Free supplies in Lafourche Parish after Hurricane Ida.
(Fox News)

Arnold said the city is working with community partners to collect supplies that can be given to residents for free during the storm, but families should get what they can now.

“We know there’s a bit of a burden on the economy right now, but people need to gather as much supplies as possible to try to be self-sufficient for about 72 hours,” Arnold said.

AAA also recommends setting aside Minimum $1,500 If you need to evacuate.

“Evictions are much more expensive this year than in years past,” said AAA Louisiana spokesman Don Redman.

Daniel became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season

A car drives through a flooded road as Tropical Storm Henry approaches in Hoboken, New Jersey on August 22, 2021.

A car drives through a flooded road as Tropical Storm Henry approaches in Hoboken, New Jersey on August 22, 2021.
(Betancourt/AFP/Getty)

Take the Houston evacuation for example.

In 2021, a round trip from New Orleans to Houston costs about $85 in gas. Now it is close to $133.

Your hotel stay will also be more expensive. Last year, prices were around $265 a night. Today, you’d pay close to $282.

Louisiana is gearing up for hurricane season with stronger levee systems, new rescue equipment for first responders

  • A map showing the route from New Orleans to Houston. 2021 gas price is $85.55. 2022 gas price is $132.86
    Image 1 of 2

    AAA says families need to set aside at least $1,500 if they want to evacuate this hurricane season. (Source: AAA)

  • A graphic showing the cost per night for hotels in Houston. The price for 2021 is $265.28. The price for 2022 is $282.38
    Image 2 of 2

    Everything is getting expensive including hotels. This makes it difficult for families to evacuate when a major storm hits. (Source: AAA)

“I think families really have to prepare for that,” Redman said. “Definitely category 3 and above, my advice is to evacuate.”

With a shorter start to this season, families have more time to prepare.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We may only be up to Earl or “E” right now, but it’s a little early to start waving victory flags,” Arnold said.

If this trend continues, this hurricane season will be the fourth-quietest in the last century.

Rebekah Castor joined Fox News in 2021 as a multimedia reporter based in New Orleans.