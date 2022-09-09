New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After months of very calm weather, a hurricane and a tropical storm are now in the Atlantic.

While none of these storms are expected to affect the U.S., emergency officials say people in the Gulf South should prepare for what may come later this season.

In New Orleans, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is preparing to help families who cannot relocate due to tight budgets and inflation.

“One storm can change the whole dynamic of this hurricane season,” Director Colin Arnold said. “The reason for not preparing should not be financial.”

Arnold said the city is working with community partners to collect supplies that can be given to residents for free during the storm, but families should get what they can now.

“We know there’s a bit of a burden on the economy right now, but people need to gather as much supplies as possible to try to be self-sufficient for about 72 hours,” Arnold said.

AAA also recommends setting aside Minimum $1,500 If you need to evacuate.

“Evictions are much more expensive this year than in years past,” said AAA Louisiana spokesman Don Redman.

Take the Houston evacuation for example.

In 2021, a round trip from New Orleans to Houston costs about $85 in gas. Now it is close to $133.

Your hotel stay will also be more expensive. Last year, prices were around $265 a night. Today, you’d pay close to $282.

“I think families really have to prepare for that,” Redman said. “Definitely category 3 and above, my advice is to evacuate.”

With a shorter start to this season, families have more time to prepare.

“We may only be up to Earl or “E” right now, but it’s a little early to start waving victory flags,” Arnold said.

If this trend continues, this hurricane season will be the fourth-quietest in the last century.