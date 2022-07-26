New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Stevie Nicks is back on the road for her fall 2022 tour. The “Edge of Seventeen” singer has had a busy few months ahead after announcing Monday via Instagram that she’s going on tour in the fall with special guest Vanessa Carlton.

“Here we go! I’m so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to see everyone,” Nicks wrote in her Instagram post.

The tour kicks off on September 13th in Clarkston, Michigan and ends on October 28th in West Palm Beach, Florida. Nick’s other stops include Los Angeles, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Fleetwood Mac singer She canceled the 2021 tour It was back in August that year due to rising Covid cases.

Stevie Nicks says he ‘saved’ himself from drug addiction: ‘I survived myself

In her post, Nix wrote, “These are challenging times with challenging decisions.”

“Although I have been vaccinated, at my age, I am still very cautious and for that reason I have decided to skip the last 5 shows planned for 2021,” she shared.

In April 2022, Nick announced on his Instagram four June concerts in Ridgefield, Washington, Mountain View, California, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Noblesville, Indiana.

Along with the nicks Tour with Vanessa Carlton, She will also perform at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois on September 8 and 10, as well as the See Here Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 17. She is also performing at the Sound on Sound Festival in Bridgeport, Connecticut in September. Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California on September 24th and 30th.

In recent years, Nicks has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time — (her first was with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 — and performed at the induction ceremony with Harry Styles in 2019. Nicks also released a concert film “24 Carat Concert” in October 2020, the same year as “Show Them The released a new song titled “Way”. She also performed her hit songs at The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in 2022.

Stevie Nicks Recalls Katy Perry Shouldn’t Have Music ‘Rivals’: It’s Just Ridiculous

Tickets for her fall tour go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. on the singer’s website stevienickofficial.com.

Stevie Nicks Fall Tour Dates:

September 13-Pine Knob Music Theater-Clarkson, Michigan

September 19-Xfinity Center-Mansfield, Massachusetts

September 22-Maine Savings Amphitheater-Bangor Maine

October 3-Hollywood Bowl-Los Angeles, California

October 6- Ak-Chin Pavilion-Phoenix, Arizona

October 9 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, Texas

October 12-Ameris Bank Amphitheater-Alpharetta, Georgia

October 16- Ascension Amphitheater-Nashville, Tennessee

October 19 – Credit One Stadium – Charleston, South Carolina

October 22—PNC Music Pavilion—Charlotte, North Carolina

October 25- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater-Tampa, Florida

October 28 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater – West Palm Beach, Florida