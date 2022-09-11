Steven would be delighted with how the tournament has grown

FROMTuart Lawrence addresses his audience on the exciting playing fields of Danes Hill School in Surrey, made up of mostly young football prospects and their parents, and he finds himself drawn to the famous old line. “Albert Einstein said that the true measure of intelligence is the power of imagination,” he says. So keep hoping and dreaming.

For Stewart, it all started with an idea. How could he connect football – the sport he’s so obsessed with – with the legacy of his brother Stephen Lawrence, whose 1993 racist stabbing murder and bungled police investigation became one of the greatest sorrows of our time?

“Why can’t we just have a tournament?” suggested his friend Josh Evans. Evans is the head of the eponymous Josh Evans Football School, one of the many private academies that have sprung up across England to develop young players and bridge the gap between grassroots football and professional club academies. And so, the Stephen Lawrence Cup, hosted and presented by Evans and his team, was in motion.

It was held for the first time last year, with nine clubs competing at Downsend School in another Surrey enclave and 23 clubs present at Danes Hill; West Ham sent two teams to make up a field of 24. The Premier League is well represented by Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Southampton, while Millwall, Reading, Swansea and Watford are all present from the Championship and AFC Wimbledon from League Two.

The participants in the Stephen Lawrence Cup put into words what the competition taught them. Photograph: Christian Sinibaldi/The Guardian

Professional clubs are sending under-11 teams, private academies and grassroots clubs are sending their under-12 players, and what’s worth telling about last Saturday’s tournament – apart from the amazing level of technical ability – is how much everyone wanted to show their support for Stephen Lawrence. and charitable foundation named after him. Millwall, for example, was asked if they wanted to compete, and they said they would look into it. They were told who and why. “We are there,” came the reply.

“I think Steven would be delighted with the number of people who came and also how much the tournament has grown over the year,” says Stewart. “We have already started talking about next year – about attracting international teams, about attracting women’s teams.

“We have children from different cultures, different backgrounds, and they all compete in the best private schools. Some of these children may not have seen such objects before, or may not have been in such an environment. But it just shows that there is another side to everything.

“That’s why I talked about Einstein and the imagination. I want them all to have that kind of imagination where anything is possible. If you want to get into such a school, it is possible, but what do you need to do to get it? These are all the building blocks that will help you get to the top of the mountain. Through hard work and determination, great things can come.”

Stuart Lawrence talks about his brother to Watford’s young players. Photograph: Christian Sinibaldi/The Guardian

Stuart was 16 years old when Stephen, who was two years his senior, was killed while waiting for a bus at a bus stop in Eltham, southeast London. In 2012 alone, two suspects – Gary Dobson and David Norris – were jailed for 15 and 14 years, respectively.

A public inquiry into the case exposed institutionalized racism and incompetence in the Metropolitan Police, and the Lawrence family’s relentless fight for justice brought changes to power, law, and policy. Dame Cressida Dick, former commissioner of the Met, said the murder had the most profound effect on the police in modern British history.

“It’s a shame that they [the convicted killers] lived their lives for 19 years; they need to have kids and just get on with their lives,” Stewart says. “The fact that they do not recognize and deny all this only increases the pain. Now we’re getting to the part where they start talking about parole. I just want to close this chapter, but it never closes.

“It’s been 10 years since the investigations into police corruption and police misconduct and we still don’t know about it. Should we wait for people to pass by so we can tell the truth? There are still people who know things [about the murder].

“This is the hardest part and it’s more for my mom and dad. I just want them to be able to say, “Here’s what really happened, here’s the mistakes that were made, here’s who’s responsible, and here’s what’s going to happen to these people.” This feeling of peace before meeting with the creator.

Stewart idolized Steven and football was one of the many things they had in common. “He was a huge Manchester United fan and I was Arsenal,” says Stewart. When Stewart became a father to Theo in 2011, the game took him in a different direction. When trainer Theo at Wandsworth’s Fit For Kids didn’t show up one day, he stepped in to help with the session and, in his words, “just got infected.”

Stewart took the under-nine team to the FFK and began earning coaching badges. Working as a high school teacher at the time, Stewart was looking for a way to break into the professional game, and he felt scouting could provide it.

Stephen Lawrence, killed in 1993. Photo: Family Handout/PA

He took several courses and worked for free for six months at AFC Wimbledon looking for players under seven to work at the development centre. He then took a job as a scout for Brighton from south London, looking for players in the same age group. He has also coached children up to seven and eight years of age at the developmental center in Carshalton. He stayed with Brighton for five years. This season, he is the assistant coach of Josh Evans under 13 team as he aims to complete his UEFA B license.

More broadly, how does one of the nation’s most famous racial justice campaigners see climate at the highest levels of the English game? Stewart is unimpressed by the lack of blacks in coaching and leadership positions and is measured but tough on the Premier League’s move to only kneel before certain matches this season.

He believes that the authorities “choose the option not to do this.” [racism and discrimination] more”, suggesting that they were happy that they ticked the box and gave up carrying on the conversation for a longer period. “Football has shied away from its responsibilities,” he says. The game has done everything to stop hooliganism in the stadiums. Why not do the same in the fight against racism?

“When the Premier League captains first decided to take a knee, it was the idea of ​​Troy Deeney and Tyrone Mings,” says Stewart. “Then Kevin De Bruyne said, ‘If you guys do it, we all do it.’ I know this because Troy told me.

“It takes allies to be active. That’s why I’m surprised that in a momentous year, the 30th anniversary of the Premier League, they’re not going to keep doing it all the time they’re so widely known. I’m very upset that they said, “Only on special occasions.” Every Premier League game is a special occasion.”

Stewart could certainly apply that description to last Saturday’s tournament, and not just because Theo was in it. Arsenal beat Southampton in the final, but it wasn’t about results, it was about young players coming together in a spirit of sportsmanship, encouraging difference and striving to reach their potential. About the veneration and glorification of Stephen.