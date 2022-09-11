Steven Spielberg shows his life in new TIFF movie The Fabelmans

Steven Spielberg has been one of the most successful filmmakers in the world for over 40 years. But with his upcoming semi-autobiographical film Fabelmanswhich premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, the 75-year-old maestro is trying something new.

“I’ve always found ways to put my personal life into everything I’ve done,” the director told reporters on the TIFF red carpet.

“But it was a very focused, deliberate coming-of-age story. I’ve never done a coming of age story before.”

The director’s latest work tells the story of Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker based on Spielberg’s upbringing in 1950s post-war Arizona, intertwining the origins of his passion for filmmaking and his parents’ influence on his subsequent career.

Spielberg ‘loves to scare himself’

Spielberg is reunited with his frequent collaborator, Academy Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner, who has written and co-written four of the director’s films to date.

“Steven really likes to scare himself,” Kushner told CBC News, referring to past collaborations on the 2005 film. Munich2012 Lincoln and last year West Side Story. “He likes to do things that he has never tried before. So in a way it’s a departure, but when he made the decision to do Fabelmans it was the first time he actually made the decision to share his life.

“It’s scary to show your family on the screen.”

Seth Rogen is pictured at the premiere of The Fabelmans at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. The Vancouver actor, himself a film director, said he was “not going to miss the opportunity to stand next to Steven Spielberg all day.” (Tegan Bodette/CBC)

Cast members include Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano, as well as young actors such as Julia Butters and Canadian-American Gabriel LaBelle.

Vancouver-born Rogen, himself a film director, said he “wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to stand next to Steven Spielberg all day.”

“I was very open about my desire to learn from him and did not hide it,” Rogen said on the red carpet. “I constantly asked him a billion questions: why did he do what he did, what he aspired to, what thought process was behind it.

“He seemed very happy and open to talking about it.”

Parents didn’t think movies were right for Spielberg

Dano, who plays a version of Spielberg’s father Fabelmansjoked that he recognized the director, was a stubborn and strong-willed child.

“I’m proud that he made this film, and I think you see that in his previous films as well when you see it: both of his parents are either in him or in the characters in his other films,” Dano said.

This project is personal to Spielberg, who drew inspiration from his parents and family history through past works such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind as well as Schindler’s list.

“[Spielberg] He had a tough childhood and he definitely got through it,” said Keely Karsten, who plays the protagonist’s younger sister Natalie.

“His parents didn’t particularly think it was the right career choice for him to become a director. But that’s really what he liked to do. does not matter”.

Fabelmans This is the first time the director has presented one of his films at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Speaking to CBC News in July, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey noted that the film “reminded me that even before I knew I was interested in film, I was influenced by the films of Steven Spielberg.”