type here...
CANADA ENTERTAINMENT Steven Spielberg makes his TIFF debut with The Fabelmans.
CANADAENTERTAINMENT

Steven Spielberg makes his TIFF debut with The Fabelmans.

By printveela editor

-

19
0
- Advertisment -


Steven Spielberg is coming to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the 75-year-old Hollywood director will make his first appearance at TIFF with a semi-autobiographical drama. Fabelmansstarring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Vancouver native Seth Rogen.

The 20th century coming-of-age tale is based on Spielberg’s Arizona youth with the story of a young man played by Gabriel Labelle who learns of a devastating family secret just as he discovers the power of cinema.

Spielberg co-wrote Fabelmanshis first screenplay work since the 2001 sci-fi epic. AI artificial intelligence. He worked alongside frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who wrote Munich, Lincoln as well as West Side Story.

Each of these films launched significant award campaigns upon their release, but they all missed premieres at TIFF, one of the biggest launching pads for Oscar consideration.

TIFF is due to take place from 8 to 18 September this year, and Fabelmans hits theaters at the end of November.

Previous articleCalifornia’s new gun law could curb the use of ‘ghost guns’. What are they?
Next articleEvacuation by Fire Forces of PEI-NS Ferry as Fisherman, First Responders Rush to Rescue

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News