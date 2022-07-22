Steven Spielberg makes his TIFF debut with The Fabelmans.

Steven Spielberg is coming to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the 75-year-old Hollywood director will make his first appearance at TIFF with a semi-autobiographical drama. Fabelmansstarring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Vancouver native Seth Rogen.

The 20th century coming-of-age tale is based on Spielberg’s Arizona youth with the story of a young man played by Gabriel Labelle who learns of a devastating family secret just as he discovers the power of cinema.

Spielberg co-wrote Fabelmanshis first screenplay work since the 2001 sci-fi epic. AI artificial intelligence. He worked alongside frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who wrote Munich, Lincoln as well as West Side Story.

Each of these films launched significant award campaigns upon their release, but they all missed premieres at TIFF, one of the biggest launching pads for Oscar consideration.

TIFF is due to take place from 8 to 18 September this year, and Fabelmans hits theaters at the end of November.