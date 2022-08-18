New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is preparing to enter his second season in Austin, where expectations have always been sky-high.

Sarkisian’s first year didn’t go as planned, finishing the season 5-7 Lost six games in a row That includes embarrassing losses to Kansas in October and November, the program’s first loss to the Jayhawks since 2016.

But where with an offseason Texas grabbed the headlines Securing a commitment from five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning and the services of Ohio State transfer Quinn Evers, Sarkisian is looking for a bounce-back season in year two.

Texas drops out of preseason college football rankings despite being voted first in coaches poll

“Having two new players last year was difficult [offensive] system, and that’s always difficult, especially when one of them isn’t a returning starter who’s really on fire,” Sarkisian said. “This year, even though they’re freshmen, Hudson [Card]There is little experience and Quinn is coming from another program. The reality is that Quinn really should have been a freshman in college. He reclassified after preseason camp began. It was kind of a wash of a season for him.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Longhorns once again face a quarterback battle with Card and Evers duking it out for the starter. Regardless of who wins the job, Sarkisian believes the supporting cast around the quarterback will be better built for success after the program can get rid of some of the “bad apples” from the previous season.

Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin Reveals Team Found Punter at ‘Keg Party’

“The kids don’t know that everybody was in that locker room last year,” Sarkisian said told ESPN . “I think they could feel it, and they wanted to get rid of some pimples, some bad apples. I think they realized the reality of some of the things we were talking about and trying to instill last offseason. I don’t know how much credence they put into it, and then those same things reared their ugly heads later in the season. .

“They came back in January with the idea, ‘We’ve got to take these things to heart because they’re going to show up again.’ They’ve made that investment and bought into every aspect of it, and you can feel that in our team.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

As Texas prepares to face Louisiana-Monroe in Week 1 before welcoming Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama, Sarkisian said he “has an idea” of who he’ll start at quarterback. to Austin on September 10.