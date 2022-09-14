new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has followed Nick Saban’s lead in the past with impressive results.

After being fired by USC during the 2015 season, Sarkisian landed a job on Saban’s Alabama staff as an analyst for the 2016 season.

After two years in the NFL as offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons, Sarkisian returned to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator For the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

After a national championship and the 2020 Broyles Award for college football’s top offensive coach, Sarkisian gets his third chance to lead. program when Texas recruited him Before the 2021 season.

The Texas quarterback situation is uncertain with the injury to Quinn Evers

Sarkisian praised Saban for the role he played in his coaching arc, and he’s again following Saban’s lead after nearly beating the No. 1 team in the nation on Saturday.

“First, to quote my old boss, we have to be careful about the rat poison that tells us how good we are, it’s important,” Sarkisian said Monday. “A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We have to be careful to keep the noise outside our building and focus on ourselves.”

You have Saban The term “rat poison” was popularly used When discussing expectations for his team.

Texas took the lead over Alabama with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter after a 49-yard field goal from kicker Bert Auburn.

“We fought like crazy. It felt like we were running out of time,” Sarkisian said Monday. “I thought if we had a little more time there was a chance at the end.”

College Football Week 2 Preview: Texas Welcomes No. 1 Alabama to Austin, Battle of the Top 25 Seconds in Gainesville

Although Texas could not Remove major distractions Sarkisian’s football team received universal acclaim for its effort against Alabama, scoring more than 20 points entering the game.

“I mentioned it. That’s for sure,” Sarkisian said when asked about the Alabama game moving forward. I am also getting phone calls.

“Thanks but we have more to do. We have to keep improving.”

Texas welcomes UTSA to Austin, Texas in Week 3, a team coming off a 12-2 season and a Week 2 win over Army.