New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Trump’s former economic adviser Steve Moore suggested President Biden’s student loan handouts could result in the end of the student loan program on “Hannity.”

Steve Moore: You know, when I say that people get angry about it, Pete, what really becomes People were angry This is not about America. You play by the rules and you get rewarded. If you’re not paying your debts, you’re a deadbeat. That is, it is a noun. I’m going to say that. If you don’t, you sign the loan. You said you were going to refund the money and they won’t.

FLORIDA GOV. Dentis calls Biden’s student loan handout unconstitutional, says colleges should pay for it

One more point I want to make that I think is really important, Pete. I think this is death Student Loan Program If they do this. Because think about it, Pete. Who in the world is going to pay off student loans? I mean, the program, Steve Scalise, if they do that, it’s dead because the incentives are never to pay off your debt and they don’t wait until they give you forgiveness and you don’t have to pay the money back.

Click here to download the Fox News app

Check out the full interview below: