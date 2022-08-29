New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

FreedomWorks economist Steve Moore shared his thoughts on “The Faulkner Focus” Monday, calling out colleges for their role in the student loan crisis and explaining how angry Americans are about the $500 billion handout.

Student Loan Handout Reaction: People ‘Being Rewarded for Paying Less’

Steve Moore: You are right that the American people are opposed to this policy, but I will go beyond that. I do a syndicated radio show every Saturday on WABC, and we took callers for two hours and people didn’t just protest, they were really angry about it, because people think it’s fundamentally unfair. Basically it is un-American to punish those who did the right thing and pay their debts and make them pay taxes for those who didn’t. … Universities themselves are the kind of accomplices in this crisis. They have tripled their tuition over the past 35 years in line with inflation. So basically what’s happening here is that the more money we put into Pell Grant programs and student loan programs, all universities raise their tuition in response. So it’s like a dog chasing its tail. So I think what the solution should be, and maybe we can get a bipartisan consensus, is if someone goes to Stanford and they’re making $125,000 a year, why isn’t Stanford on the line for that unpaid loan instead of the taxpayers?

Watch the interview: