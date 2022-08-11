New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hollywood legend Steve Martin is ready to embark on a new journey: retirement.

Martin has done it all, from “Saturday Night Live” to “Father of the Bride” to his current hit show “Only Murders in the Building.” He is an Emmy and Grammy Award winner for his extensive body of work including writing, acting, music, comedy and producing.

In his late 60s, two things happened to Martin: He became a father And he saw a renaissance in his career.

Speaking to “The Hollywood Reporter,” Martin said, “There’s a time in your career when people are dying to see you… Now it’s time for me to be seen in my career.”

‘Father of the Bride’ cast to reunite almost 30 years after film premiere

However, he won’t be around for long, as he’s said he’ll retire when “Only Murders in the Building” ends on Hulu. The show, starring his good friend and frequent collaborator Martin Short as well as Selena Gomez, was recently renewed for a third season.

Martin says, “When this television show is done, I’m not looking for other ones. I’m not looking for other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. It’s weird.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Martin made several cameo appearances “Saturday Night Live,” The show that made him a star. He has been a special guest on 19 occasions and a host on 15 occasions.

Although he hasn’t worked long, Martin is clearly at the top of his game. He is currently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series At the Emmys For his role as Charles Haden-Savage on the Hulu hit.

Click here to get the Fox News app