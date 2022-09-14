New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Editor’s Note: Steve and Kathy Ducey’s new book, “The Simply Happy Cookbook,” Packed with 100-plus recipes to take the stress out of cooking. Nothing complicated, everything is delicious. Here’s one of them – and it starts with a story from Steve.

During my Wonder Years we ate meatloaf at least once a week.

I thought mom made it because it was delicious, but actually she made it because we eat it and it’s cheap.

At the age of six or seven, I remember asking mom who showed me how to make it, and she said “Gunga,” which I pronounced “Grandma” when I was three. That nickname stuck with her for the rest of her life.

My grandmother Sharp is 100% Swedish. Did you know that Sweden is not only famous for Volvos and IKEA, but also for meatloaves?

In Stockholm, they call them Meat loafIf I have any idea how to pronounce those special letters with the two dots above them I will say them out loud.

Now you see why I called her Gunga.

In the 1960s, Mom was very resourceful in the kitchen with the limited resources she had. In Russell, Kansas, no one canned tomato products in the house, but we always had ketchup, so if anything was needed “a little the red Something,” Mom squeezes into a pitcher of Heinz.

She puts a slice of bacon on top — and when it’s finally crunchy, the meatloaf is perfectly done.

She also has a technique so she always knows when the meatloaf is done. She puts a slice of bacon on top — and when it’s finally crunchy, the meatloaf is always perfectly done.

That bacon looks like a pop-up timer you might see on a roasted turkey.

This recipe includes ingredients we’ve collected over our lifetimes: ketchup, gungas ground meats, and a bacon blanket inspired by our friends at smoker company Masterbuilt, who showed us how to make a bacon weave, which they call fat. – We call it awesome.

The glaze we added turns the bacon into candies – and it’s off the charts!

This meatloaf may be made of memories, but it’s also the best meatloaf we’ve ever had – just saying.

Grandma’s Braided Bacon Meatloaf 2.0, from ‘The Simply Happy Cookbook’

Makes 6 to 8 servings

What’s needed

Cooking oil spray

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 medium sweet onion, cut into medium dice

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 ½ cups ketchup

1⁄4 cup packed light brown sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons A.1. Sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon table salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 four-ounce can green chilies, drained

1 cup bread crumbs (we use panko)

2 pounds ground meatloaf mix (beef, veal, and pork)

1 pound thinly sliced ​​bacon (16 slices per package)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a 9 × 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

2. In a large nonstick skillet, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the onion is soft and golden brown on the edges, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat to cool.

3. To make a glaze, in a small bowl, combine 1⁄2 cup ketchup, brown sugar, and smoked paprika. Set ketchup glaze aside.

4. In a large bowl, combine remaining 1 cup ketchup, eggs, A.1. sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper and stir well.

Add green chilli flakes, bread crumbs and cooled onion-garlic mixture and mix again.

Finally, add the ground meat mixture and mix until all the ingredients are well combined. I go old school and use my hands – but I go new school wearing a pair of disposable food prep gloves from our PPE stash. Form the meat mixture into a large meatball and set aside in a bowl.

5. Now for the creative part! Let’s make a bacon weave. If you’ve never built a bacon weave, it’s incredibly easy; Google “how to make a bacon weave” and you’ll find 122,000 videos in less than a second. (If you like written instructions, keep reading!) Wrap bacon on wax paper or parchment paper.

6. Pour the ketchup glaze into the center of the bacon weave and quickly spread almost to the edges. Shape the large meatball in the bowl into an 11-inch-long traditional loaf, then place the top of the loaf squarely in the center of the bacon weave.

Pull up the wax or parchment paper under the bacon wrap and tear the bacon along the two long sides of the bread. Once you’ve got a good handle on it, turn the whole setup upside down into the prepared baking pan, with the bacon braid on top.

“Let the meatloaf rest for 10 minutes before serving, and don’t cut it until you’ve taken the picture; it’s the best-looking meatloaf — ever.”

Gently remove the paper and if any pieces of bacon jut out of place, carefully place them back in place. As needed, use your hands to form the meat mixture under the bacon into a proper loaf.

7. Bake the meatloaf, uncovered, until the internal temperature in the thickest part of the loaf reads 160°F on an instant-read thermometer, about 1 ½ hours. Cooking time will vary depending on how thick your bread is.

8. Let the meatloaf rest for 10 minutes before serving and don’t cut it until you take the picture; This is the best looking meatloaf – ever.

How to Make Bacon Weave

Set out a large, sturdy piece of wax or parchment paper and lay 8 slices of bacon, side by side, crosswise on the paper.

Working with the left side of the slices, starting from the bottom, fold 1 slice to the right a few inches. Skip the part above it and fold the next one, fold up Every other piece. Grab a new slice of bacon from your stash and place it on the left side, vertically from top to bottom.

Repeat the pattern until you have 8 rows and 8 columns of bacon, in a beautifully woven grid pattern.

Now, unfold all the bent pieces. The first part of the weave is now complete.

To add the second vertical slice, start at the bottom once again. This time you are only going to fold the pieces that were not touched the first time. So skip that bottom part and fold the part above it all the way to the left until it hits the first vertical part.

Skip the next, fold the next, repeat. Take another unused piece of bacon and place it vertically to the right of the first piece, then unfold all the bent pieces.

See a pattern?

For the third row, fold the same pieces you did in the first row—but they all go to the left this time. Repeat the pattern until you have 8 rows and 8 columns of bacon, in a beautifully woven grid pattern.

If you still can’t visualize this texture, don’t worry — watch a video online and it will make perfect sense!

I can make one in five minutes now and the end result is so worth it. Good luck!

Adapted from “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Steve & Kathy. To order your copy, Click this link. Used by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.