Steve Bannon’s Washington, DC, residence was “swatted” Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that they responded to a shooting call at Steve Bannon’s Capitol Hill residence at 7:17 p.m. Thursday.

After an investigation, it was determined that no shots were fired, and a police department spokesperson said there is no active threat to the community.

Bannon’s home was apparently “swatted” on July 8, as someone called 911 to report that a gunman was in a Capitol Hill home that turned out to be Bannon’s. New York Post.

“Swatting” is when a person files a false police report to the police to raid an innocent person’s home.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Leigh Crowley contributed to this report.