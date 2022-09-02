off
Video

Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 1

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

Steve Bannon’s Washington, DC, residence was “swatted” Thursday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that they responded to a shooting call at Steve Bannon’s Capitol Hill residence at 7:17 p.m. Thursday.

After an investigation, it was determined that no shots were fired, and a police department spokesperson said there is no active threat to the community.

Bannon’s home was apparently “swatted” on July 8, as someone called 911 to report that a gunman was in a Capitol Hill home that turned out to be Bannon’s. New York Post.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon leaves federal court in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022.
(Associated Press)

“Swatting” is when a person files a false police report to the police to raid an innocent person’s home.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Leigh Crowley contributed to this report.

Adam Subs is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.