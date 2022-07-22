type here...
Steve Bannon was found guilty of both counts of contempt of Congress

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon appeared in federal court in Washington on Friday. On January 6, 2021, Bannon was indicted on a pair of federal charges of criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with a House committee investigating the US Capitol coup.

A federal jury has convicted former Trump political adviser Steve Bannon of two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for knowingly refusing subpoenas related to the attack on the US Capitol last year.

Bannon did not mount a defense in the trial, which only featured testimony from two government witnesses, including the deputy personnel director. Home Select Committee to inquire into the events of January 6, 2021.

The Justice Department told the judge that the case is black and white — as simple as the wording on the subpoena to Bannon last fall.

“The defendant chose allegiance to Donald Trump over obeying the law,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gaston said in closing arguments.

Bannon had broadcast his defiance on the social media site Gettr, prosecutors said, telling lawmakers he would “not comply” with the first committee’s deadline of October 8, 2021.

Jan. 6 The committee’s chief government witness, Christine Amerling, told the judge that the panel wants to know more about Bannon’s contacts with former President Trump, his presence with others at the Willard Hotel in early 2021 and his statements on the War Room podcast. “All hell is about to break loose” a day before the siege of the Capitol.

Bannon’s lawyers said he made a mistake with the subpoena dates, citing political bias

The onetime White House chief strategist has become a force in Republican politics, thanks to his right-wing media stardom and ties to Trump.

Bannon did not provide any documents Democratic-led committee and failed to show up for the designation last year, claiming that he was barred from appearing because Trump claimed executive privilege.

US District Judge Carl Nichols cast doubt on the privilege claim, and Trump’s own lawyer suggested it would not cover Bannon’s wholesale refusal to cooperate with the House Select Committee.

Defense attorney Evan Corcoran argued that Bannon made a mistake with the subpoena dates, which he called “placeholders.” Corcoran also asserted that government witness Amarling had donated to Democratic political candidates and was part of the same book club as plaintiff Gaston.

“The thing about bias is that sometimes people are blind to it,” Corcoran told jurors.

Prosecutors said the attempt to inject politics into the case was a smokescreen to confuse jurors.

“The only person making this case about politics is the defendant, and he’s doing it to distract and confuse you,” Gaston said. “Don’t let him go.”

Bannon had tried to delay the trial, making an almost last-minute offer to testify before Congress at a public hearing on the eve of the trial. The Justice Department described that offer as a ploy, “and not a very good one,” prosecutors said, because it did not address the panel’s demand for documents.

Criminal contempt cases are rare, but the witness has decided to reject congressional demands outright. Bannon faces prison terms and fines when he is sentenced on October 21.

Peter Navarro, another top Trump aide, is set to go on trial in November on contempt charges. Navarro has pleaded not guilty.

