Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon turned himself in to New York authorities on Thursday, as he is expected to face state fraud charges related to the “We Build the Wall” fundraiser.

Bannon “is expected to be released on non-cash bail and surrender his passport,” a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

The allegations are still under seal, and Fox News has learned that Bannon has not yet been told what they are. Bannon learned of the charges a week ago when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office called one of his lawyers to inform him.

David Schoen will appear in court for Bannon. Fox News has learned that former Trump aides are not the only defendants in the case.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering for his role in the fundraising and was pardoned by former President Trump before his trial.

“After being attacked three separate times by the Biden administration at the instigation of the New York City deranged thugs to assassinate me by the police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to falsely accuse me 60 days before the midterm elections because the warroom is the main source of the MAGA grassroots movement,” Bannon said in a statement. has been said.

“The [Southern District of New York] That’s exactly what they did in August 2020 to try to get me out of the election,” Bannon continued. “It didn’t work then, it certainly won’t work now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system.”

Bragg’s office declined to comment to Fox News. Another lawyer for Bannon, Bob Costello, had “no comment” on the allegation.

Bannon claimed in his statement that he was being targeted for his politics and that officials “have to kill him.” [him]” before he stopped “fighting”.

“I’m proud to be a leading voice to protect our borders and build a wall to keep our country safe from drugs and violent criminals. The Warroom Show will be more important, more intense, more urgent and bigger this time,” he said. In his statement. “They are coming after all of us, not just President Trump and me. I will never stop fighting. In fact, I haven’t even started fighting yet. They have to kill me first.”

The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported that the state criminal case would be similar to an earlier federal case, in which Bannon was accused of defrauding donors who funded the US’s southern border wall.

In a separate case, Bannon was indicted in July for contempt of Congress after he ignored a January 6 subpoena from a House committee. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 21 and must serve at least 30 days in jail.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis and Bree Stimson contributed to this report.