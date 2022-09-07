New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to New York authorities in Manhattan on Thursday to face a new felony charge related to his “We Build the Wall” campaign.

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the state criminal case is similar to a previously attempted federal prosecution in which Bannon is accused of defrauding donors who gave money to fund a wall along the US southern border.

Bannon, a former Trump senior adviser, was previously federally indicted for private fundraising campaign fraud.

Former President Trump pardoned Bannon on federal charges before he left office in 2021. Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2020 before his pardon.

Details of the state indictment were unsealed as of Tuesday, but a federal indictment accuses Bannon and others of defrauding donors in a multimillion-dollar fundraising venture. Bannon is accused of illegally taking more than $1 million.

“The Soros-backed DA has now decided to indict me 60 days before the midterm elections because the warroom is the main source of our grassroots movement,” Bannon said in part in a statement obtained by Fox News.

“The SDNY did the same thing in August 2020 to get me out of the election,” Bannon said, referring to his arrest months before Trump lost re-election.

“This is nothing but partisan politics of the criminal justice system,” he said.

She said she was proud to be an “important voice” in border security and said, “They’re coming after all of us, not just President Trump. I’ll never stop fighting. In fact, I haven’t fought yet. They’re starting to fight. They have to kill me first.”

Bannon was held in contempt of Congress earlier this summer for refusing a subpoena from the January 6 committee. He will be sentenced in October and faces a minimum of 30 days in jail.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Two other people involved in the “We Build the Wall” project pleaded guilty in April. They were supposed to be sentenced this week, but recently it was postponed to December. The third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Fox News’ Luis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.