New York State is accusing former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon of fraud related to charity We Build the Wall. Bannon raised donor funds to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Bannon and others are accused of stealing money for personal gain.

A source familiar with the case said Bannon would turn himself in to New York authorities on Thursday.