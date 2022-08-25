New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard returned to practice Wednesday, eight months after tearing his Achilles tendon in a late December game against Dallas.

New York has activated its current longest-tenured player on the active-physically unable to perform list. The 29-year-old participated in an afternoon workout a day before a joint practice with the New York Jets at the Giants’ training camp in the Meadowlands.

Shepard referred questions to coach Brian Daboll and the medical staff about his readiness for the season opener at Tennessee against the Titans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The seven-year veteran, who was drafted in the second round in 2016, laughed when asked if any teammates asked him to carry their helmets — a task for rookies — or to introduce himself. Instead, he received a warm welcome back.

“I love the game and I love being around them,” Shepherd said of his teammates. “It’s one of my favorite things in the world, besides my kids and my family, playing here with those guys. I cherish every day.”

Shepard suffered greatly from his injury. He had surgery and saw the Giants fire general manager Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge after a 4-13 mark last season. Joe Schoen was hired as the new GM and he went back to his Buffalo roots and hired Bills offensive coordinator Daboll.

This leaves Shepard unsure if he will be included in their future plans. He reworked his contract and took a lower salary, and he agreed to make it the final year of his contract to stay with the Giants.

His vision is to get the Giants back on track after five straight losing seasons.

Daboll said the Giants will gradually increase Shepherd’s workload.

“He rehabbed well. Did a good job,” Daboll said. “So, it’s good to have him back here. He’s a good player for us.”

Barkley believes there is potential for another big year

Shepard has worked hard over the past eight months to get ready for training camp. He was placed on active PUP when camp started so he could be removed from the roster when healthy without having to make a roster move on the team.

“Just getting back on the field. I mean, it’s a blessing, especially when you’ve had an injury like that and you’ve been on the sidelines for so long to watch those guys,” Shepard said.

For the past three weeks, Shepherd has worked with the training staff either away from practice or inside team headquarters. He attended team and receiver group meetings. He occasionally went to watch practice, all the while wearing a red No. 3 pinny. Injured players are given pins and indicate that contact is not allowed.

“We had to shoot it,” Shepherd said of Pinney. “I don’t want to see it again.”

Shepherd was limited to 36 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown in seven games last season. He had a hamstring, quad and finally an Achilles injury. He appeared in 12 games in 2020 and 10 in 2019 due to injuries. His last full season was 2018, when he had 66 catches for 872 yards and four TDs. He caught eight TDs as a rookie.

Shepherd said he is fresh with the new offense, but he needs to work on his conditioning. He’s worked with Daniel Jones since 2019, so all he needs to do is get a few extra passes in practice with the quarterback to get back on the same page.

It is unknown if Shepard will have any action in Thursday’s joint practice with the Jets or whether the preseason finale will be Sunday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s always like a little competition with them,” Shepherd said. “We always have a pretty good game in the preseason and those guys are fired up. It’s who the little brother is going to be.”