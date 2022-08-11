Sterling says previous racial violence didn’t stop him





Raheem Sterling said that because of racist slurs at Stamford Bridge in December 2018, he did not think twice before joining Chelsea from Manchester City this summer. One Chelsea fan was suspended for life and five were suspended from games following the incident, but this did not occur to Sterling as he looked for the next challenge after deciding to leave City. “I didn’t think about it at all,” the 27-year-old said. “I can’t let the individual incident change my perception of the club.” Sterling was asked if he would like to meet Colin Wing, a fan who has received a life ban from Chelsea. “I have no hatred or malice towards individuals,” said the English winger. “This is something I could do right here, right now, or tomorrow. It’s not a problem. “I think my main goal is to move away from racism and focus more on raising and feeding young people like me when I was growing up. Give them a map of what’s ahead of them and show them that they can manifest many things if they just take the time to take care of themselves.” Register Five Every day Start your evening with a look at the world of football from the Guardian

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

Sterling, who was introduced by Chelsea after his £50m move from City, has been a pioneer in the fight against racism following the abuse he endured at Stamford Bridge.

“This conversation opened the door for me personally in the sense that it made me understand what my true goal is, apart from football,” he said. “Of course, football is my main goal and talent, but what pleases me most is that I help people. So after this incident, I moved away from the racial side and focused on helping and educating young blacks more.”

Sterling explained his decision to leave City by saying that he had fallen out of favor under Pep Guardiola over the past two years. “I felt like my playing time at City was shrinking for various reasons and I couldn’t afford to waste more time,” he said. “When I look back to the future, I never want to look back and see a rise and then a decline. So I felt that a new challenge was needed.

“During my time at City there were a lot of memories and great moments. But the little year that I spent outside the team taught me a lot and made me appreciate many things. A lot happens for a reason.”