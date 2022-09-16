New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reacting with a “thug” after former Trump White House official Stephen Miller announced that he would open an investigation into false retweets of Miller’s criticism of President Biden’s handling of the border crisis. .

“There’s no other way to put it, these are bullying, intimidation and oppression tactics,” Miller, now president of America First Legal, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “And that’s how they’re running their government. They use these bully scare tactics to shut people up.”

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus announced last week that the West Texas CBP office would be investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility after Miller retweeted two of his tweets.

“The media’s greatest power is its ability to frame what is and isn’t a dire national crisis (eg “police racism” in the summer of ’20),” Miller, a top immigration hawk, previously tweeted. “Biden’s dismantling of our borders means we’re no longer a republic—he’s ended nearly 250 years of constitutional government. The media is silent.”

CBP Chief Announces Investigation of Official Twitter Account That Retweeted Biden’s Criticism of Border ‘Elimination’

Another of Miller’s tweets declared that “Violent criminals tear apart our communities indiscriminately, while the vast power of the state is arrayed against those who have a single crime… The law has been turned into a shield to protect the innocent and swords for victory. Them.”

The retweet was noticed by journalists, quickly un-retweeted, and then the account was closed and archived.

Border agents blast Kamala Harris’ border claim, ‘far from safe’

“It is completely unacceptable and disappointing that any CBP Twitter account was used [retweet] Offensive, unauthorized content,” Magnus tweeted. “We have removed the content and will deactivate the account.”

“The Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate,” he said. “It must not happen again.”

Miller told Fox News Digital that he was initially unaware of the retweets, but that he was ultimately not surprised given the widely reported morale among Border Patrol agents due to the Biden administration’s liberal immigration policies.

“I’m not surprised at all, because I can only imagine the depth of feeling, the intensity of resentment, of being ordered to violate their oath of office every day at this agency. That’s their daily life … they show up for a job. Having a legal and constitutional mandate, and Then his commander and every politically appointed subordinate below him is ordering him to act in the very opposite of what the law and constitution require. And I was paying attention to a point. Tweet.”

The furor over the retweets comes amid a border crisis that has plagued border towns and cities since Biden took office. There have been more than 2 million clashes along the southern border, and in recent months about 200,000 a month.

While several administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Vice President Kamala Harris, have declared the border “secure,” border agents have expressed displeasure at the situation — Mayorkas himself has faced the wrath of agents.

Miller contrasted the crackdown and investigation Democrats have praised for four years of whistleblowers during the Trump administration.

“Now you have such a situation [President Biden] effectively set fire to the Constitution and now we live in a post-republican era,” he said. “The idea of ​​a self-governing citizenry bound by a common constitution and common set of laws has been completely destroyed. And you have border agents, in a mild way, expressing some concern about this lawless state of lawlessness, and instead of doing something about that lawless lawlessness, you have Magnus coming and going after the agents.“

Magnus’ pledge to investigate came hours before an interview aired in which Harris described the border as “secure” and called for amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the country.

“I think there’s no question that the president and I will do what we asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said on “Meet the Press.” sunday “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, particularly, in the last four years before we arrived, and that needs to be fixed.”

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said this week that the administration “has taken unprecedented action over the past year and a half to secure our border and rebuild a secure and orderly processing system.”

Miller accused the administration of “running a Soviet propaganda campaign to tell the whole truth about the border.” And he said agents have some ways to push back against what he calls a “mountain of lies.”

“And then you retweet a statement, not even add a comment to it, as careless,” he said. “The pursuit of these agents is truly outrageous.”