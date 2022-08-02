Stephen King is set to testify for the government at the book merger hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster could hurt the careers of some prominent authors, it’s relying in part on author testimony. Evolved like few others: Stephen King.

Author of “Carrie,” “The Shining” and many other favorites, King willingly — even eagerly — pitted himself against his longtime publisher, Simon & Schuster. He was chosen by the government not just for his reputation, but for his public criticism of the $2.2 billion deal announced in late 2021, which Michael Pietsch, CEO of Hachette Book Group, a rival of two of the world’s biggest publishers, called “a wonderful celebrity.” ” existence.

“The more publishers consolidate, the harder it is for indie publishers to survive,” King tweeted last year.

King, one of the widely recognizable authors known for his modest glasses and gaunt features, is expected to take the witness stand Tuesday, the second day of a federal antitrust trial that has been anticipated for the past two to three weeks.

He may not have the business knowledge of Pietsch, the DOJ’s first witness, but he’s been a published novelist for nearly 50 years and knows all too well how much the industry has changed: Some of his own former publishers have been bought by big companies. For example, “Carrie,” published by Doubleday, merged with Knopf Publishing Group in 2009 and is now part of Penguin Random House. Another former King publisher, Viking Press, was a Penguin imprint that joined Penguin Random House when Penguin and Random House merged in 2013.

King’s affinity for small publishers is personal. While continuing to publish with the Simon & Schuster imprint Scribner, he wrote thrillers for the independent Hard Case Crime. Years earlier, the publisher had asked him to provide a blurb, but King instead offered to write a 2005 novel, “The Colorado Kid,” for them.

“Inside I was doing cartwheels,” Hard Case co-founder Charles Ardai King remembers thinking when he was approached.

King himself likely benefited from the Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster deal, but he has a history of favoring other priorities over his material well-being. While “the rich” certainly includes Stephen King, he has long been critical of tax cuts for the rich and has publicly called for the government to raise its taxes.

“In America, we all have to pay our fair share,” he wrote for The Daily Beast in 2012.

On Monday, lawyers on both sides offered differing views of the book industry. Government attorney John Reid opened up a dangerously narrow market, rigidly ruled by the “Big Five” – ​​Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins Publishing, Macmillan and Hachette – with little opportunity for small or startup publishers.

Attorney Daniel Petrocelli argued for the defense that the industry is actually diverse, profitable and open to newcomers. Publishing is not just the Big Five, WW Norton & Co. And even medium-sized companies like Grove Atlantic. The merger, he argued, would in no way violate the ambitions many had for literary success.

“Every book starts out as a bestseller envisioned by an author or editor,” he said.